Kochava Unveils the Future of Privacy-Preserving Location Intelligence with Privacy Block

A privacy-first approach to block sensitive location data in the Kochava Collective marketplace

SANDPOINT, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omni-channel attribution and measurement, today announced Privacy Block™ from the Kochava Collective, the world’s largest independent mobile-first data marketplace, is now available.

Privacy Block is built on privacy-safe zones established around sensitive locations that are personal and private. Using these safe zones, Privacy Block automatically removes location information from inside millions of sensitive location perimeter buffers within the US. By flagging and blocking this data, the Collective ensures that the data in the marketplace is blocked if it passes sensitive locations. Privacy Block technology accomplishes this while still enabling marketers to continue to gleen meaningful insights through advertising and data-driven business decisions.

“For over a decade, Kochava has been an industry leader in setting the standard for privacy protection and data security, and we enable brands to protect the privacy of their customers,” said Brian Cox, GM, Kochava Collective. “Privacy has been and always will be a priority for Kochava and we’re excited Privacy Block is available to all of our data marketplace clients.”

Privacy Block is an always-on feature applied across all data related to sensitive locations. In collaboration with independent providers of points of interest (POI) identification, the sensitive location categorization enforced by Privacy Block includes, but is not limited to: health and wellness service centers and clinics, religious institutions, schools, financial credit institutions, federal buildings, correctional institutions, dependency and addiction treatment centers, homeless shelters, halfway houses and more.

“Mobile device platforms already require consent from end-users in order to gather location, but we are proactively taking consumer protection a step further,” continued Cox. “Privacy Block creates an extra layer of protection for sensitive location data so that it cannot be used, shared, or purchased from our Collective data marketplace.”

In addition to blocking precision geo data in the Collective data marketplace, Kochava is making Privacy Block available for use by other data brokers to block data from their marketplaces to ensure the greatest opportunity for industry-wide compliance with sensitive locations of precision geo data.

For more information, go to www.kochava.com/privacy-block.

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. is a real-time data solutions company offering the leading omni-channel measurement and attribution solutions for data-driven marketers. The Marketers Operating System™ (m/OS) from Kochava empowers advertisers and publishers with a platform that seamlessly integrates and manages customer identity, measurement, and data controls. Unlike the complicated, siloed tech stacks employed today, the m/OS takes the next step: unifying your data and critical omni-channel solutions into a cohesive, operational system that goes beyond data aggregation and reporting. The m/OS provides the foundation for limitless advertiser and publisher tools, including the option to build third-party solutions onto the platform. By design, m/OS facilitates success by making data accessible and actionable to maximize ROI.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Kochava also hosts the largest independent mobile data marketplace, the Kochava Collective. Headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, the company has offices globally. For more information, visit their website www.kochava.com. Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

