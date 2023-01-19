Known Medicine Announces BioTech Breakthrough Award for “Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in BioTech 2022”

Known Medicine was selected out of a pool of 1,350 nominations worldwide.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TheFutureIsKnown–Known Medicine, a rising biotechnology company, has been awarded the prestigious “Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in BioTech 2022” by BioTech Breakthrough Awards.

Known Medicine is building the world’s largest purpose-built 3-dimensional (3D) cell culture dataset with millions of images of patient cancer cells responding to hundreds of drugs and combinations. Their machine learning-based analysis relies on high-content images of these 3D micro-tumors to better understand why cells respond to one treatment over another. Functional outcomes are combined with high dimensional -omics datasets to identify the best patients for existing drugs, and the best new drug candidates. Their ability to capture patient-to-patient variability allows us to narrow the drug discovery funnel to identify a best-in-class molecule. Additionally, they were recently recognized by VentureBeat, who named Known Medicine as the recipient of their AI Innovators award. This award spotlights a startup that holds great promise for making an impact with its AI innovation.

About BioTech Breakthrough Awards

The BioTech Breakthrough Awards program aims to perform the most comprehensive evaluation of life sciences and biotechnology tools, services and companies today, with nominations coming in from the best and brightest biotechnology innovators around the world. All award nominations are fully analyzed, evaluated and scored by our expert panel of judges, representing a mix of technical, business, academic and marketing expertise within the industry. The evaluation criteria for the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program are focused around the concept of innovation. We have developed the evaluation criteria and a corresponding set of assessment tools and scales that we believe allow for a fair, honest and equitable assessment of each entry. https://biotechbreakthroughawards.com/award-winners/

About Known Medicine

Based in Salt Lake City, UT, Known Medicine is building a predictive engine that captures patient-to-patient variability to develop the best drug for every cancer. Known Medicine merges cancer biology and machine learning to understand drug efficacy and patient-specific predictors of response. By understanding how and why a patient responds to which therapy, Known Medicine is able to develop effective drug treatments with a high likelihood of success, and discover new drugs as its engine grows. Learn more at www.knownmed.com, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

