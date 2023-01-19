<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Known Medicine Announces BioTech Breakthrough Award for “Best Use of Artificial Intelligence...
Business Wire

Known Medicine Announces BioTech Breakthrough Award for “Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in BioTech 2022”

di Business Wire

Known Medicine was selected out of a pool of 1,350 nominations worldwide.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TheFutureIsKnown–Known Medicine, a rising biotechnology company, has been awarded the prestigious “Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in BioTech 2022” by BioTech Breakthrough Awards.

Known Medicine is building the world’s largest purpose-built 3-dimensional (3D) cell culture dataset with millions of images of patient cancer cells responding to hundreds of drugs and combinations. Their machine learning-based analysis relies on high-content images of these 3D micro-tumors to better understand why cells respond to one treatment over another. Functional outcomes are combined with high dimensional -omics datasets to identify the best patients for existing drugs, and the best new drug candidates. Their ability to capture patient-to-patient variability allows us to narrow the drug discovery funnel to identify a best-in-class molecule. Additionally, they were recently recognized by VentureBeat, who named Known Medicine as the recipient of their AI Innovators award. This award spotlights a startup that holds great promise for making an impact with its AI innovation.

About BioTech Breakthrough Awards

The BioTech Breakthrough Awards program aims to perform the most comprehensive evaluation of life sciences and biotechnology tools, services and companies today, with nominations coming in from the best and brightest biotechnology innovators around the world. All award nominations are fully analyzed, evaluated and scored by our expert panel of judges, representing a mix of technical, business, academic and marketing expertise within the industry. The evaluation criteria for the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program are focused around the concept of innovation. We have developed the evaluation criteria and a corresponding set of assessment tools and scales that we believe allow for a fair, honest and equitable assessment of each entry. https://biotechbreakthroughawards.com/award-winners/

About Known Medicine

Based in Salt Lake City, UT, Known Medicine is building a predictive engine that captures patient-to-patient variability to develop the best drug for every cancer. Known Medicine merges cancer biology and machine learning to understand drug efficacy and patient-specific predictors of response. By understanding how and why a patient responds to which therapy, Known Medicine is able to develop effective drug treatments with a high likelihood of success, and discover new drugs as its engine grows. Learn more at www.knownmed.com, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Andrea Mazzocchi PhD, Co-founder & CEO

andrea@knownmed.com
801-953-0895

Articoli correlati

Lone Star Analysis Wins D CEO Magazine’s Innovation Award for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Business Wire Business Wire -
Annual program honors disruptors and trailblazers driving a new vision for North Texas DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lone Star Analysis, a trusted provider...
Continua a leggere

ClearEdge Marketing Launches Executive Search for Senior-Level Marketing Talent

Business Wire Business Wire -
The company’s vast network and experience are powerful advantages to recruiting marketing leaders CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ExecutiveSearch--ClearEdge Marketing is pleased to announce...
Continua a leggere

Hayden AI Launches New Tool to Calculate Emissions Savings from Automated Bus Lane Enforcement

Business Wire Business Wire -
Calculator quantifies environmental impact of new technology SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hayden AI, a leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Lone Star Analysis Wins D CEO Magazine’s Innovation Award for Artificial Intelligence and Machine...

Business Wire