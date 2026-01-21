Knowmadics Named in the 2025 Gartner® Emerging Tech: Top-funded Startups for Cyber Electronic Defense (CED) Research (December, 2025)

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knowmadics, a solutions provider specializing in electronic warfare (EW) and vertical software for government and commercial clients, announced its inclusion in recent Gartner research examining top-funded startups in cyber electronic defense (CED). The report mentions drone detection and mitigation, specialist electronic warfare and wireless airspace cybersecurity.

“We believe that Knowmadics’ inclusion underscores our participation in this evolving cyber-electromagnetic defense landscape, where capabilities span cyber operations, electronic warfare, and wireless domains. Cyber and electronic warfare are increasingly converging at the RF layer, where loss of spectrum awareness can mean loss of operational control,” said Paul Maguire, CEO and Co-Founder of Knowmadics. “Knowmadics will continue to focus on software-centric capabilities designed for contested, spectrum-dependent environments where cyber, electronic warfare, and sensor-driven data must be addressed together.”

Headquartered in Kansas with additional offices in North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia, Knowmadics uses artificial intelligence (AI) to fuse data from sensors, systems, and devices, delivering real-time intelligence and situational awareness across land, sea, air, cyber, and space domains.

“Sustained progress in cyber electronic defense depends on deep technical experience and teams who understand how these challenges emerge across complex, contested environments,” said Claire Ostrum, President and Co-founder of Knowmadics. “Operating from Kansas gives us access to a strong defense and aerospace ecosystem while allowing our teams to apply decades of experience toward advancing spectrum security and electronic warfare capabilities for the future.”

The company’s Wichita headquarters reflects the region’s growing role in national security and defense innovation, offering access to specialized talent, infrastructure, and partnerships aligned with cyber-electromagnetic and spectrum-dependent missions.

“Kansas is a national leader in cybersecurity industry innovation and workforce development,” said U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan). “I look forward to Knowmadics’ continued growth in our state after relocating its headquarters to Kansas.”

Get access to the 2025 Gartner Emerging Tech: Top-funded Startups for Cyber Electronic Defense (CED) Research here: Access Gartner® Research Report | Knowmadics

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Emerging Tech: Top-funded Startups for Cyber Electronic Defense (CED), By Emerging Tech and Trends Security Research Team, 8 December 2025

About Knowmadics

Knowmadics is a mission-driven solutions provider committed to delivering real-time intelligence from the command center to the edge. Its purpose-built and validated software platform fuses data from thousands of IoT sensors, systems, and data sources at speed to deliver advantages across multiple domains.

Proven in operational environments and trusted by defense and law enforcement organizations worldwide, Knowmadics draws on decades of experience to equip teams for decision and spectrum dominance.

Knowmadics is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, with additional innovation offices in Herndon, Virginia; Southern Pines, North Carolina; Round Rock, Texas; and Lawton, Oklahoma.

Media Relations: Jayna Kliner, Jayna.kliner@knowmadics.com

Investor Relations: investorrelations@knowmadics.com