Knightscope to Present to Members of Congress at Hart Senate Office Building

Company Contributes to U.S. Global Competitive Plan with Buy America/Buy American Act Compliance

Knightscope, Inc., an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI") technologies focused on public safety, today announces its participation at the Robotics Showcase & Demo Day taking place in Room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, from 4:00pm – 6:30pm Eastern Time. The event is hosted by Carnegie Mellon University, IEEE, and the Computing Research Association, with the U.S. Senate Artificial Intelligence Caucus as the Honorary Co-Host.









Representatives from U.S. industry and academia will exhibit their work and be on hand to discuss how federal investments in R&D, workforce training, and education have helped to advance tech innovation in the United States. Knightscope will highlight innovations in AI and robotics to the Members of Congress and their staff with intent to demonstrate real-world capabilities currently deployed to enhance public safety and how future development will ensure that the U.S. maintains a global lead in AI and robotics research, development, deployment and commercialization.

The Robotics Showcase & Demo Day is a widely attended public event and RSVP is required for security reasons. Those interested in attending must register at https://bit.ly/SenateRoboticsDemoDay.

KNIGHTSCOPE CERTIFIES BUY AMERICA/BUY AMERICAN ACT COMPLIANCE

Knightscope, Inc., is proud to announce its certification for compliance with Buy America and the Buy American Act. This milestone underscores Knightscope’s commitment to supporting the U.S. economy and maintaining the highest standards of domestic manufacturing.

The Buy America requirement and Buy American Act (“BAA”) are federally enacted country of origin (“COO”) obligations applicable to government contracts. The guidelines restrict government purchases of items that are not domestic end products through a price evaluation penalty applied to competing offers of foreign end products.

Buy America and BAA are similar, but different. The Buy American Act certification is required for direct purchases by the U.S. federal government valued over USD $10,000. Buy America certification is required for purchases of manufactured products to be used in mass-transit and infrastructure projects by states and local governments, such as public transit systems and local roads. This statue is regulated by the U.S. Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

Both require the U.S. government to prefer U.S.-made products when making purchases on goods and materials. These requirements also extend to non-government purchasers if a project utilizes federal funds. Currently, over 80% of state and local transportation projects across the United States depend on federal funding, which require Buy America or BAA certified products when available.

The Buy America and BAA requirements are the most stringent of all “Made in America” regulations, and not to be confused with uncertified claims like “Made in the USA” or “Assembled in the USA” that other manufacturers often use. Knightscope Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”) and Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems are all Made in America as well as Buy America and BAA certified and will, therefore, allow its clients to continuously leverage federal funding now and in the future.

This achievement enables Knightscope to participate in a wider range of public and private projects requiring compliance within the framework of Buy America and BAA, particularly in sectors like transportation, infrastructure, and national security. It also provides our clients with the assurance that they are investing in high-quality, American-made technologies.

To learn more about Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robots and its Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems – now available with Automated Gunshot Detection – book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us and book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

