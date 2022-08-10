Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Signs Another Hospital Client Contract

Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobot—Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a Connecticut based hospital has executed a contract for a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR). From a patient’s point of view, hospitals are an open welcoming place where healthcare is provided, and family and friends can provide support to those recovering. Behind the scenes, advanced security measures like Knightscope’s ASRs are put into place to keep the atmosphere open and welcoming and eliminate the violence that is becoming too common in the hospital environment. The K5 will be patrolling the hospital’s parking garage to ensure the safety of its staff, patients and visitors to improve the overall experience when healthcare is needed.





About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

