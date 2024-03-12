KNAPP Launches “Zero Touch” in North American Market

Combining Core Technologies; OSR Shuttle, Pocket Sorter, PiE Robot the Newest KNAPP Technologies Can Enable both Near, and Zero Touch Operations

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KNAPP, a global leader providing intelligent intralogistics solutions today announced the release of Mission: Zero Touch to the North American market. Achieving Mission: Zero Touch utilizes a variety of technologies, including KNAPP OSR Shuttles, PiE Robots, OSR Shuttle Evo Frozen and the latest product development, intelligent pocket sortation. The glue for the application is a layer of software technologies delivered by KNAPP including WMS, WCS and AI enabled technologies across the spectrum of KNAPP products.





The system features the ability to route order items – to and from – anywhere. OSR shuttles handle heavier items and reserve storage while Pocket Sorters manage lighter returned items, routing items to refurbishment – and creating a highly responsive real time buffer of items that can be immediately assigned and processed as new orders. Normal items are pre-positioned to achieve maximum order volumes, and minimize the need for reserve inventory.

Equipped with RFID technology, the pocket sorter delivers 100% tracking, accurate identification, and access at any time to any SKU in the system. Intelligent Matrix sortation brings order to otherwise randomly buffered goods and provides a reliable 100% sequence, sorted according to desired criteria. The pocket sorter system and the matrix sortation form the basis of modern omni-channel fulfillment and master every challenge. Existing customers include renowned brands such as ASOS, REI and Marks & Spencer, Next and Garmin.

In its latest version, the “autopocket” can precisely drop goods off anywhere in the warehouse, running at full speed. The solution is able to track all items at any time, ensuring the unique identification of and access to any item. Combined with Pick-it-Easy Robot, a fully automatic picking robot, AutoPocket offers intelligent zero-touch handling for high performance applications.

About KNAPP

KNAPP is a global market leader providing intelligent intralogistics solutions and specialized software for production, distribution and point-of-sale. With over 7,300 employees worldwide, KNAPP delivers market leading, innovative and custom-designed solutions in healthcare, retail, apparel, food, manufacturing, and ecommerce sectors. Our clients experience results that are flexible, resource efficient, ergonomic and self-learning. The company’s North American headquarters are in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit www.knapp.com.

