KloudGin Named as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Asset-Intensive Enterprise Asset Management Applications Vendor Assessment

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--KloudGin announced it has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Asset-Intensive Enterprise Asset Management Applications 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment1.

“We’re honored that IDC MarketScape has recognized KloudGin as a Major Player in enterprise asset management,” said Vikram Takru, CEO and Co-Founder of KloudGin. “We believe this validates our vision of becoming the operating system for utility and public sector operations by bridging all work groups, all work types, and all asset types. By eliminating operational silos, we enable organizations to deliver more reliable, resilient service to the communities they serve.”

Single Face of Work® Delivers Unified Operations

KloudGin's cloud-native platform provides one unified system for all work — regardless of type, location, or who performs it. The platform manages long-cycle preventive maintenance and short-cycle emergency response, coordinates work across linear distribution networks and vertical facilities, and orchestrates activities by internal crews, contractors, and mutual aid teams. This approach delivers improved asset reliability, enhanced workforce productivity, and reduced operations and maintenance-related expenses.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About KloudGin

KloudGin is the leading provider of AI-native field service, construction work, and asset management solutions that connect customers, crews, and assets within a unified platform. KloudGin helps utilities and public sector organizations transform operations through digitalization and optimization of workforces, workflows, and assets, enabling sustainable service excellence. www.kloudgin.com.

