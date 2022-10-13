<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire KLDiscovery Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9,...
Business Wire

KLDiscovery Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022; Conference Call 8:30 AM ET November 10, 2022

di Business Wire

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KLDiscovery Inc. (“KLD”), a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery technology solutions will announce third quarter 2022 financial results following the market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss KLD’s financial results at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

To participate in the conference call, please register via the following link:

https://conferencingportals.com/event/OpzKpVWo

Once registered, you will receive an email with Direct Entry and Registrant ID along with dial-in details. To listen to the conference call over the Internet, please access the audio webcast link available in the Investors section of KLD’s website https://investors.kldiscovery.com.

An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay shortly after the call’s completion and will remain available for two weeks following the call. To access the recorded conference call, please dial (800) 770-2030 (from the U.S. and Canada) or (647) 362-9199 (from all other countries) using access code 55139 or visit the Investors section of the KLD website.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, and government agencies solve complex data challenges. With 25 locations across 16 countries, KLDiscovery is a global leader in delivering best-in-class data management, information governance, and eDiscovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, and internal investigation needs of clients. Serving organizations for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack data management business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, disaster recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction, and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500), and CEO Chris Weiler was a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. Visit www.kldiscovery.com to learn more.

Contacts

Media:

Krystina Jones

888-811-3789

krystina.jones@kldiscovery.com

Investors:

Dawn Wilson

703-520-1498

Dawn.Wilson@kldiscovery.com

Articoli correlati

11 Regional e-Depots Across the Netherlands Choose Preservica to Future-Proof Government Records

Business Wire Business Wire -
OXFORD, England & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Preservica, a global leader in Active Digital Preservation archiving, is pleased to announce that 11...
Continua a leggere

HotWax Commerce Launches New Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit Software to Simplify Retailer’s Month-End Closing

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HotWax Commerce today announced the launch of its latest software, the Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit aka OReSA. Month-end...
Continua a leggere

Benezon joins Medxoom to lead the Healthcare Consumer Revolution

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA, Ga. & JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medxoom, a leading enterprise health benefits & payments platform, today announced it has acquired...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

11 Regional e-Depots Across the Netherlands Choose Preservica to Future-Proof Government Records

Business Wire