Klaviyo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on February 10, 2026

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE: KVYO), the B2C CRM, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results will be released following the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Klaviyo will host a live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 to discuss the results.

The news release with the financial results and a link to the webcast will be accessible on Klaviyo’s investor relations website (https://investors.klaviyo.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on Klaviyo’s investor relations website following the call.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO) is the B2C CRM. Powered by its built-in data platform and AI, Klaviyo combines marketing automation, analytics, and customer service into one unified solution, making it easy for businesses to know their customers and grow faster. Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) helps over 183,000 brands like Mattel, Glossier, Daily Harvest, and Liquid Death deliver 1:1 experiences at scale, improve efficiency, and drive revenue.

Source: Klaviyo, Inc.

Tag: IR

Ryan Flaim

Investor Relations

ir@klaviyo.com

Danielle Zanatta

Public Relations

press@klaviyo.com