KKR Leads Investment in Arevia Power

Financing accelerates development of new solar and wind projects in the United States

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has led a significant structured investment in Arevia Power (“Arevia” or the “Company”), a U.S. renewable energy developer, with strategic participation by GCM Grosvenor, a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider. The investment will support the Company’s accelerated growth and development of new solar and wind projects throughout the United States.

Founded in 2015, Arevia is a dedicated solar and wind project developer that originates, permits, and manages renewable energy projects through their lifecycle. Currently, Arevia is advancing a multi-gigawatt (“GW”) portfolio of early-stage projects across the country. Arevia’s projects are responsibly sited and aim to meet local and regional energy demand with a focus on mitigating environmental impacts and minimizing impacts to surrounding communities. Arevia’s founders, industry veterans Mark Boyadjian and Ricardo Graf, have a demonstrated track record of success, having fully developed over 2 GW of utility-scale solar photovoltaic infrastructure.

In tandem with the investment, Arevia has executed a Responsible Contractor Policy (“RCP”) for its entire clean energy portfolio throughout the United States. The RCP actively promotes a highly skilled workforce with a strong commitment to health and safety on the job, fair wages, and benefits, and future workforce development.

“Now is a critical time for the energy transition, and we are elated by this milestone that gives us the flexible capital needed and the right partners to expand our solar and wind project pipeline throughout the country in a thoughtful way.” said Mr. Boyadjian, Managing Partner at Arevia. “KKR is an outstanding new strategic partner with deep renewables and infrastructure experience, and GCM Grosvenor is an equally accomplished infrastructure investor who has also been particularly successful in investing in partnership with organized labor groups. Together, this platform investment and new relationship with two world-class investment firms will super-charge our development of clean energy solutions while delivering good-paying jobs and leading the way on responsible development.”

“We’re thrilled to build on our strategy of investing behind premier developers like Arevia as the need and demand for renewable energy rapidly accelerates,” said Samuel Mencoff, a Director on KKR’s asset-based finance team. “Arevia’s experience successfully executing critical development projects and deep network position it at the forefront of the industry amid strong economic and public policy tailwinds. We look forward to supporting the company in its efforts to shift toward cleaner sources of energy supply.”

“With our investment, we are helping Arevia pursue its mission to drive change by building large-scale renewable infrastructure projects,” said Akhil Unni, Managing Director at GCM Grosvenor. “Not only are we putting capital to work in a way that helps support environmental sustainability and meet applicable renewable portfolio standards, but we are also proud of Arevia’s commitment to an organized skilled workforce.”

Since 2011, KKR and its subsidiaries have deployed over $15 billion in equity to invest in renewable assets, such as solar and wind, which have an operational power generation capacity of over 23 GW, as of December 31, 2021. KKR is making its investment in Arevia from its managed insurance accounts. The investment from GCM Grosvenor will come from its infrastructure practice.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Munish Dayal, Arevia’s outside general counsel, served as legal advisors to Arevia Power. Amis, Patel & Brewer LLP served as legal advisor to KKR and Allen & Overy served as legal advisor to GCM Grosvenor.

About Arevia Power

Founded in 2015, Arevia Power is an independent U.S. utility-scale solar and wind developer. Arevia’s founders have originated over 12GW of greenfield renewable assets primarily on federal and state lands throughout the U.S. Arevia Power was responsible for originating, NEPA permitting, power-contracting, and leading the development of the Gemini Solar + Storage Project between February 2017 and May 2021. Arevia’s core competency is early and often stakeholder collaboration to create mutually beneficial solutions, engendering community trust. Arevia maintains unique value through an explicit focus on transmission and land.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $71 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of over 510 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

For Arevia:



Matthew Driscoll



Communications Director, R&R Partners



Matthew.Driscoll@RRPartners.com

M:610-416-9115

For KKR:



Miles Radcliffe-Trenner



212-750-8300



media@kkr.com

For GCM Grosvenor:



Tom Johnson and Will Braun



Abernathy MacGregor



tbj@abmac.com / whb@abmac.com

212-371-5999