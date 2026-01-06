Kioxia Unveils the Next Generation KIOXIA BG7 Series SSDs for PC OEMs

New client SSDs feature enhanced performance and latest BiCS FLASH™ Gen. 8 3D flash memory

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kioxia Corporation today announced KIOXIA BG7 series solid state drives (SSDs) – the first client solution to feature the company’s latest, BiCS FLASHTM generation 8 3D flash memory with innovative CMOS directly Bonded to Array (CBA) technology1). Designed for PC customers, the KIOXIA BG7 Series offers an excellent balance of performance, features, and efficiency for commercial/consumer notebooks and desktops.

KIOXIA BG7 SSDs pass on the optimized performance and power efficiency of BiCS FLASH™ generation 8 to every application. With random read/write up to 1,000,000 IOPS and sequential read up to 7,000 MB/s, the KIOXIA BG7 Series subsequently delivers approximately 10% and 16% performance improvement respectively compared to its KIOXIA BG6 Series predecessor. The power efficiency in sequential write performance has improved by approximately 67% by improved memory cell performance using CBA technology, efficient control circuits, and an optimized SSD controller.

The KIOXIA BG7 Series expands the line’s feature-set and footprints. NVMe™ 2.0d capabilities were added, enabling finer control for OEMs. Also, in addition to existing M.2 Type 2230 and 2280 KIOXIA BG Series models, the KIOXIA BG7 Series features a new Type 2242 form factor to support a broader range of mounting conditions.

As Kioxia’s value-oriented client series, DRAM-less KIOXIA BG7 Series drives support fully matured Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology, which utilizes part of the host memory (DRAM) and delivers the cost savings to customers. Additional features and benefits include:

PCIe ® 4.0, NVMe™ 2.0d specification compliant

4.0, NVMe™ 2.0d specification compliant Support for self-encrypting drive (SED) with TCG Opal version 2.01

256 GB, 512 GB, 1024 GB, 2048 GB capacities

The KIOXIA BG7 Series will debut at CES® 2026 and will be on display at the company’s exhibit room (Zeno 4710) on Level 4 of the Venetian Meeting Center from January 6-8, 2026. Select PC OEM customers are evaluating samples now. For more information, please visit www.kioxia.com.

Notes:

1) KIOXIA BG7 Series 256GB model utilizes BiCS FLASH™ generation 6

Definition of SSD capacity: Kioxia Corporation defines a kilobyte (KB) as 1,000 bytes, a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes, a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes, and a kibibyte (KiB) is 1,024 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes and 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

Read and write speed may vary depending on the host device, read and write conditions, and file size.

IOPS: Input Output Per Second (or the number of I/O operations per second)

