Kioxia Selected in 2023 Edition of Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators™

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kioxia Corporation has been named a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators™ 2023, an award given to the most innovative global companies by Clarivate Plc. This is the second time Kioxia has received this prestigious award in recognition of its accomplishment in intellectual property.

The Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators™ 2023 Awards were presented to the world’s most innovative companies and organizations, based on Clarivate’s proprietary analysis of intellectual property and patent trends. The methodology has been refreshed for 2022, with the new model of innovation measurement focused on consistent high performance and scale in innovativeness, where all ideas compete equally.

Based on its mission of “uplifting the world with ‘memory,’” Kioxia will cultivate a new era of memory with its innovative technology to promote research and technology development that supports the digital society of the future. Kioxia continues to protect and effectively utilize its intellectual property and proactively develop initiatives to strengthen the competitiveness of its memory and SSD business.

Kioxia’s technology development and IP

As a global leader in flash memory and SSD technologies, Kioxia is committed to cutting-edge research and development. As of December 2022, we held over 12,000 registered patents worldwide.

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with memory by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers.

