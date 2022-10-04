Kioxia Presented a False-lock-aware Locking Technique for 56-Gbps PAM4 Transceivers at ESSCIRC 2022

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kioxia Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, announced the development of a false-lock-aware locking technique for 56-Gbps PAM4 transceivers at ESSCIRC 2022 (IEEE European Solid-State Circuits Conference 2022) on September 22.

Recently, one of the multilevel-modulation methods of PAM4 has started to be used instead of a conventional NRZ for network infrastructures which includes higher transmission speed and capacity such as data centers. However, when the PAM4 is used, a clock recovery can occasionally fail and then as a result the performance of receivers can be seriously degraded by the incorrect clock signals.

To address this technical challenge, Kioxia has developed the false-lock-aware locking technique to prevent the failure of the clock recovery. Kioxia will apply this false-lock-aware locking technique to high-bandwidth large-capacity memory modules for MEC (mobile edge computing) servers.

This development is based on a project commissioned by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

For more details, please refer the following URL:

https://www.kioxia.com/en-jp/about/news/2022/20221004-1.html

* All company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with memory by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers.

Contacts

Kota Yamaji

Public Relations

Kioxia Holdings Corporation

81-3-6478-2319

kioxia-hd-pr@kioxia.com

