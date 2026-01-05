KIOXIA Highlights Versatile Memory and SSD Solutions for AI, Mobile, Automotive, and Data Centers at CES 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week at CES® 2026, Kioxia America, Inc. is showcasing its extensive portfolio of memory and SSD solutions that unlock the full potential of next-generation computing. Kioxia’s technology enables faster, more efficient, and more flexible solutions for today’s most demanding applications.

At the Kioxia exhibit, visitors will see how the company’s flash solutions touch virtually every corner of modern technology. Whether powering AI workloads, automotive systems, mobile devices, or large-scale data centers, Kioxia’s memory and SSD portfolios provide the foundation for innovation wherever flash is needed.

Kioxia demonstrations at CES can be accessed by visiting the company’s exhibit room (Zeno 4710) on Level 4 of the Venetian® Meeting Center from January 6-8 and include:

Scalable BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory technology solutions – See how Kioxia’s use of the groundbreaking CBA architectural innovation provides performance, density, and power efficiency.

– See how Kioxia’s use of the groundbreaking CBA architectural innovation provides performance, density, and power efficiency. KIOXIA SSDs and software for AI – See how KIOXIA SSDs and software solutions help optimize AI applications.

See how KIOXIA SSDs and software solutions help optimize AI applications. Flash memory solutions for automotive, consumer and industrial applications – including KIOXIA high-speed Automotive UFS 4.1.

including KIOXIA high-speed Automotive UFS 4.1. Broad lineup of KIOXIA SSDs – Representing the latest standards, technologies, and form factors for enterprise, data center and client applications. Includes the recently announced BG7 Series compact form factor NVMETM SSDs.

“At CES 2026, we’re highlighting how Kioxia’s flexible and powerful flash solutions empower teams to make real innovations,” said Alex Mei, vice president of corporate marketing for KIOXIA America, Inc. “From accelerating AI-driven insights to enabling next-generation mobile and automotive experiences, our technology transforms ambitious ideas into practical, high-performance solutions.”

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, automotive systems, data centers and generative AI systems. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2026 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

