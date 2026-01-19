Kingston Technology Remains Among Top Private Companies in 2025

#28 on Forbes list of “America’s Top Private Companies”

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#KingstonFURY--Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced today it has risen to the #28 spot on Forbes’ list of America’s Top Private Companies for 2025. This recognition marks Kingston’s continued growth in a rapidly evolving landscape. Kingston remains the top “Technology Hardware & Equipment” company on the list, reinforcing its position as an industry leader.

For more than two decades, Kingston has proudly held the title of #1 third-party supplier of DRAM modules worldwide and continues to lead as #1 in SSDs in the channel. These rankings, according to Forbes, reflect Kingston’s ability to consistently deliver high-quality products and maintain strong relationships with partners and customers across the globe. Kingston’s success is due in part to a simple yet powerful philosophy: “Built on Commitment.” This guiding principle has shaped the company’s culture and operations for nearly 40 years. From its humble beginnings in 1987 to becoming a global technology powerhouse, Kingston has remained steadfast in its dedication to quality, reliability, and customer care.

“This Forbes recognition, along with our ‘Built on Commitment’ philosophy, marks Kingston’s dedication and long-term vision: expand our product offerings, strengthen global partnerships, and continue setting industry benchmarks for performance and reliability,” said Alisha Munger, VP of Sales and Marketing at Kingston. “None of these achievements happen without the strong foundation and collaborative relationships we’ve built across the industry.”

The full list of America’s Largest Private Companies can be found here.

For more information visit kingston.com.

Kingston can be found on: YouTube Instagram Facebook LinkedIn Threads TikTok

About Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

From big data to IoT devices, including laptops, PCs, and wearable technology, Kingston Technology is dedicated to delivering top-tier product solutions, service, and support. Trusted by leading PC manufacturers and global cloud providers, we value our long-term partnerships that help us evolve and innovate. We ensure every solution meets the highest standards by prioritizing quality and customer care. At every step, we listen, learn, and engage with our customers and partners to deliver solutions that make a lasting impact. To learn more about Kingston Technology and our “Built on Commitment” vision, visit Kingston.com.

Editor’s Note: For additional information or evaluation units, please contact PR Team, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-435-2600 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room kingston.com/company/press/

Kingston and Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. Kingston FURY and the Kingston FURY logo are trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

PR Team

Kingston Digital, Inc.

714-435-2600

PR@kingston.com