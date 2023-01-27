Kinetic Named Business of the Year by Jessamine Chamber of Commerce

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiber-broadband provider Kinetic has been named the Jessamine Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Business of the Year.

“ Kinetic was the clear choice for Business of the Year,” chamber Executive Director Ronda May said Thursday at the chamber’s annual dinner at the R.J. Corman Hangar.

May cited Kinetic’s “incredible contribution” of a colorful community-pride mural painted on the side of the chamber building.

The “Proud to Be From Here” mural adds “ a layer of beautification to our downtown and has been a stepping stone for future projects to reenergize our downtown corridor,” she said.

Nicholasville Mayor Alex Carter said Kinetic’s “ generosity and continued support of business in Jessamine County are what good corporate citizenship is all about.”

Kinetic also invested $3 million in the Nicholasville area since 2020, making nearly 10,500 homes and businesses eligible for premium fiber-optic broadband, known as “next-generation access” because it provides higher bandwidth and faster upload and download speeds than traditional broadband.

The Business of the Year is chosen after considering a number of business-success criteria, the chamber says. Those criteria, evaluated for the business over the previous 18 months, include making an “extraordinary contribution to the community,” the chamber says.

“Business savvy and community involvement” of the winner must be “second to none,” the chamber says.

“ I am proud and grateful, on behalf of our great company, to receive this highest honor from the chamber,” Kinetic Kentucky operations President Brian Harman said. “ I’m also humbled because there are so many outstanding and worthy businesses here tonight and throughout Jessamine County.”

“ Kinetic is committed to providing a best-in-class customer experience, but we’re just as committed to supporting the communities we serve,” Harman said. “ In fact, we feel we do more than just serve those communities. We feel we belong to them. We’re part of them. And we actively care about the communities we’re part of.”

“ We pledge to remain an active, caring member of the Jessamine County community and support its positive economic and social growth,” he said.

The Kinetic Connection Center retail store in Nicholasville, at 108 Blueberry Lane, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Its phone number is 859-885-9765.

About Kinetic

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states.

