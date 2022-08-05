Kimball Electronics Reports Q4 and Fiscal Year 2022 Results With Record Sales and Strong Operating Margin; Company Guides to Another Record-Setting Year in Fiscal 2023

Net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $373.5 million, an all-time quarterly high and up 13% year-over-year, and was adversely impacted by 3% of net sales from foreign currency

Operating income of $20.6 million, or 5.5% of net sales

Net income of $9.9 million, or $0.40 per diluted share

Foreign exchange unfavorably impacted earnings by $0.12 per diluted share in non-operating expense and provision for income taxes

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, (Amounts in Thousands, except EPS) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $ 373,497 $ 329,125 $ 1,349,535 $ 1,291,807 Operating Income $ 20,578 $ 17,079 $ 52,549 $ 65,703 Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 19,419 $ 17,972 $ 49,602 $ 67,404 Operating Income % 5.5 % 5.2 % 3.9 % 5.1 % Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP) % 5.2 % 5.5 % 3.7 % 5.2 % Net Income $ 9,938 $ 14,446 $ 31,253 $ 56,791 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 9,938 $ 14,708 $ 30,203 $ 56,388 Diluted EPS $ 0.40 $ 0.57 $ 1.24 $ 2.24 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1) $ 0.40 $ 0.58 $ 1.20 $ 2.23

(1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included below.

Donald D. Charron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “ I am very pleased with Q4 and full year fiscal 2022 results. For the second consecutive quarter, net sales reached an all-time high for the company, and operating income margin exceeded 5%. These results were in-line with the guidance we provided in May, and required the highest levels of partnership across the value chain, including our global organization, our customers, the OEMs, and our suppliers.”

Mr. Charron continued, “ In total, fiscal 2022 was very much the bifurcated year we expected, with a strong second half driving annual revenue to record levels. The world continues to experience unprecedented events and circumstances, and the lockdowns associated with China’s zero-tolerance policy on COVID-19 have been a reminder of how unpredictable the current environment can be. Our company is embracing this ever-changing landscape with commitment and resolve, engaging in customer collaboration at levels even higher than our award winning norm. This is contributing to winning new business, and expanding existing programs, that have us poised for growth as we look forward. With a backlog of open orders exceeding $1 billion, our guidance reflects the strength continuing with double-digit sales increases and improving margin rates in fiscal year 2023. We will experience a quarterly step up in performance due to new and existing programs ramping up volumes, steadily improving leverage of our completed facility expansions, and continued easing of global supply chain constraints.”

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

Net sales in the range of $1.6 - $1.7 billion, a 19% - 26% increase year-over-year

Operating income in the range of 4.6% - 5.2% of net sales

Capital expenditures in the range of $80 - $100 million, supporting the facility expansion in Poland, new product introductions, and the addition of equipment with leading-edge technologies and capabilities

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Overview

Cash flow provided by operating activities of $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022

Cash conversion days (“CCD”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were 91 days, up from 64 days in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, driven by an increase in inventory; CCD is calculated as the sum of days sales outstanding plus contract asset days plus production days supply on hand less accounts payable days

Investments in capital expenditures were $25 million during the quarter

Returned $4.2 million to Share Owners during the quarter in the form of common stock repurchases

Cash and cash equivalents of $49.9 million and borrowings outstanding on credit facilities of $180.6 million at June 30, 2022, including $145.0 million classified as long term

Net Sales by Vertical Market for Fiscal 2022:

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, (Amounts in Millions) 2022 * 2021 * Percent



Change 2022 * 2021 * Percent



Change Automotive $ 152.4 41 % $ 141.7 43 % 7 % $ 582.2 43 % $ 551.5 43 % 6 % Medical 114.0 30 % 85.1 26 % 34 % 391.7 29 % 384.8 30 % 2 % Industrial 88.0 24 % 86.7 26 % 2 % 308.1 23 % 293.7 23 % 5 % Public Safety 14.4 4 % 10.8 3 % 33 % 50.1 4 % 48.1 3 % 4 % Other 4.7 1 % 4.8 2 % (1 ) % 17.4 1 % 13.7 1 % 27 % Total Net Sales $ 373.5 $ 329.1 13 % $ 1,349.5 $ 1,291.8 4 % * As a percent of Total Net Sales – Automotive includes electronic power steering, body controls, automated driver assist systems, and electronic braking systems – Medical includes sleep therapy and respiratory care, image guided therapy, in vitro diagnostics, drug delivery, AED, and patient monitoring – Industrial includes climate controls, automation controls, optical inspection, and smart metering – Public Safety includes thermal imaging, first responder electronics, and security

Fiscal Year 2022 Overview:

Net sales for fiscal year 2022 totaled $1,349.5 million, an all-time annual high and up 4% year-over-year, and foreign currency had a 1% unfavorable impact on net sales compared to fiscal year 2021

Cash flow used for operating activities of $83.2 million, primarily driven by an increase in inventory

Capital expenditures were $75 million, supporting facility expansions in Thailand, Mexico, and Poland

Returned $9.1 million to Share Owners in the form of common stock repurchases

Return on invested capital of 7.2%; ROIC is a non-GAAP financial measure, see reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Jana T. Croom, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “ Fiscal 2022 was a good year for our company with record results on the top line, and a strong funnel of new business increasing our backlog of open orders. We executed a capital deployment strategy that included investing in future growth with expansions at multiple facilities, returning cash to Share Owners in the form of stock repurchases, and supporting our customers with strategic inventory builds to mitigate parts shortages, even though the increases adversely impacted certain financial metrics including cash flow, CCD, and ROIC. We fully expect improvement in these areas as conditions normalize in the global supply chain.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained within this release are considered forward-looking, including our fiscal year 2023 guidance, under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “should,” “goal,” “predict,” “will,” “future,” “optimistic,” “confident,” and “believe.” Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, global economic conditions, geopolitical environment and conflicts such as the war in Ukraine, global health emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic, availability or cost of raw materials and components, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and our ability to convert new business opportunities into customers and revenue. Additional cautionary statements regarding other risk factors that could have an effect on the future performance of the company are contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures contained herein include adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and ROIC. Reconciliations of the reported GAAP numbers to these non-GAAP financial measures are included in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below. Management believes these measures are useful and allow investors to meaningfully trend, analyze, and benchmark the performance of the company’s core operations. The company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP information used by other companies.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Financial highlights for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 are as follows:

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Amounts in Thousands, except Per Share Data) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net Sales $ 373,497 100.0 % $ 329,125 100.0 % Cost of Sales 339,276 90.8 % 297,344 90.3 % Gross Profit 34,221 9.2 % 31,781 9.7 % Selling and Administrative Expenses 13,643 3.7 % 14,357 4.4 % Other General Expense (Income) — — % 345 0.1 % Operating Income 20,578 5.5 % 17,079 5.2 % Other Income (Expense), net (5,257 ) (1.4 )% 446 0.1 % Income Before Taxes on Income 15,321 4.1 % 17,525 5.3 % Provision for Income Taxes 5,383 1.4 % 3,079 0.9 % Net Income $ 9,938 2.7 % $ 14,446 4.4 % Earnings Per Share of Common Stock: Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.57 Average Number of Shares Outstanding: Basic 24,885 25,049 Diluted 24,989 25,232

(Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended (Amounts in Thousands, except Per Share Data) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net Sales $ 1,349,535 100.0 % $ 1,291,807 100.0 % Cost of Sales 1,244,933 92.2 % 1,173,772 90.9 % Gross Profit 104,602 7.8 % 118,035 9.1 % Selling and Administrative Expenses 53,437 4.0 % 52,704 4.0 % Other General Expense (Income) (1,384 ) (0.1 )% (372 ) — % Operating Income 52,549 3.9 % 65,703 5.1 % Other Income (Expense), net (8,818 ) (0.7 )% 4,351 0.3 % Income Before Taxes on Income 43,731 3.2 % 70,054 5.4 % Provision for Income Taxes 12,478 0.9 % 13,263 1.0 % Net Income $ 31,253 2.3 % $ 56,791 4.4 % Earnings Per Share of Common Stock: Basic $ 1.24 $ 2.26 Diluted $ 1.24 $ 2.24 Average Number of Shares Outstanding: Basic 25,115 25,088 Diluted 25,221 25,284

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Fiscal Year Ended (Unaudited) June 30, (Amounts in Thousands) 2022 2021 Net Cash Flow (used for) provided by Operating Activities $ (83,178 ) $ 130,095 Net Cash Flow used for Investing Activities (74,798 ) (38,796 ) Net Cash Flow provided by (used for) Financing Activities 103,741 (53,078 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Cash and Cash Equivalents (2,356 ) 3,231 Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (56,591 ) 41,452 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 106,442 64,990 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 49,851 $ 106,442

(Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 (Amounts in Thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,851 $ 106,442 Receivables, net 222,857 203,382 Contract assets 64,080 45,863 Inventories 395,630 200,386 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,665 27,320 Property and Equipment, net 206,835 163,251 Goodwill 12,011 12,011 Other Intangible Assets, net 14,707 17,008 Other Assets 41,131 38,398 Total Assets $ 1,035,767 $ 814,061 LIABILITIES AND SHARE OWNERS’ EQUITY Current portion of borrowings under credit facilities $ 35,580 $ 26,214 Accounts payable 308,617 216,544 Accrued expenses 64,545 58,016 Long-term debt under credit facilities, less current portion 145,000 40,000 Long-term income taxes payable 7,812 8,854 Other 20,242 22,461 Share Owners’ Equity 453,971 441,972 Total Liabilities and Share Owners’ Equity $ 1,035,767 $ 814,061

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Amounts in Thousands, except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Income, as reported $ 20,578 $ 17,079 $ 52,549 $ 65,703 SERP (1,159 ) 548 (1,563 ) 2,073 Legal Settlements (Recovery) — 345 (1,384 ) (372 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 19,419 $ 17,972 $ 49,602 $ 67,404 Net Income, as reported $ 9,938 $ 14,446 $ 31,253 $ 56,791 Adjustments After Measurement Period on GES Acquisition — — — (121 ) Legal Settlements (Recovery), After-Tax — 262 (1,050 ) (282 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 9,938 $ 14,708 $ 30,203 $ 56,388 Diluted Earnings per Share, as reported $ 0.40 $ 0.57 $ 1.24 $ 2.24 Adjustments After Measurement Period on GES Acquisition — — — — Legal Settlements (Recovery) — 0.01 (0.04 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.40 $ 0.58 $ 1.20 $ 2.23 Operating Income $ 52,549 $ 65,703 SERP (1,563 ) 2,073 Legal Recovery (1,384 ) (372 ) Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP) $ 49,602 $ 67,404 Tax Effect 14,417 12,844 After-tax Adjusted Operating Income $ 35,185 $ 54,560 Average Invested Capital (1) $ 491,252 $ 415,999 ROIC 7.2 % 13.1 %

(1) Average invested capital is computed using Share Owners’ equity plus current and non-current debt less cash and cash equivalents averaged for the last five quarters.

