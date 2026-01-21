Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Date For Reporting Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

JASPER, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced that it will report second quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, after the closing of the market. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the results on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The telephone number to access the conference call is 877-407-8293 / +1 201-689-8349.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at investors.kimballelectronics.com. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be archived at investors.kimballelectronics.com.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a global, multifaceted manufacturer offering Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) solutions to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

