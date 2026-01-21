Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Date For Reporting Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

di
Business Wire
-

JASPER, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced that it will report second quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, after the closing of the market. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the results on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a global, multifaceted manufacturer offering Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) solutions to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.


Contacts

Andrew D. Regrut
VP, Investor Relations, Strategic Development, and Treasurer
812.827.4151
Investor.Relations@kimballelectronics.com