<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Date For Reporting Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023...
Business Wire

Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Date For Reporting Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

di Business Wire

JASPER, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced that it will report second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Monday, February 6, 2023, after the closing of the market. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the results on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The telephone number to access the conference call is 844-200-6205 in the United States, or 929-526-1599 for other locations. Please reference conference ID 914955. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at investors.kimballelectronics.com. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be archived at investors.kimballelectronics.com.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

Contacts

Andrew D. Regrut

Vice President, Investor Relations

812.827.4151

Investor.Relations@kimballelectronics.com

Articoli correlati

Forescout Appoints Technology Veteran Barry Mainz as CEO

Business Wire Business Wire -
Mainz brings 25 years of industry experience to execute on Forescout’s strategy and drive its next phase of growth SAN...
Continua a leggere

Kanverse.ai with Its Kunzite Release Automates the Processing of Insurance Claims, Enables Handwriting Recognition, and Delivers Document Processing for KYC, KYB Use Cases

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kanverse.ai, a Hyper Automation company, has announced the global launch of Kunzite release of its patented...
Continua a leggere

Tidepool Announces Appointment of John Lister as New Chief Operating Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Organizational growth expert joins diabetes technology leader to advance go-to-market success PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#diabetes--Tidepool, a recognized innovator in the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Forescout Appoints Technology Veteran Barry Mainz as CEO

Business Wire