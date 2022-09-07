Kimball Electronics Earns EcoVadis Silver Medal for Sustainability

JASPER, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kimball Electronics (Nasdaq: KE), a leading global electronics manufacturing services provider for the Automotive, Medical, and Industrial markets, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Silver Medal for corporate social responsibility and business sustainability from EcoVadis, the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

The Silver Medal places Kimball Electronics in the top 25% of the over 90,000 companies that EcoVadis rates.

“ This award demonstrates how we live our Guiding Principles through awareness and respect for sustainability, business ethics, the environment, and human rights,” said Doug Hass, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer and Secretary at Kimball Electronics. “ The Silver Medal is an important demonstration to our customers, Share Owners, and all our stakeholders of how we have integrated the principles of corporate social responsibility into our business. Our achievement is a credit to all of our worldwide locations and teams.”

Working with EcoVadis is yet another way Kimball Electronics is demonstrating its commitment to continuous improvement when it comes to the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices.

“ The successful completion of this assessment represents another milestone in our journey that reflects our upward trajectory in our sustainability efforts as we strive to adopt innovative best practices,” Hass said. For more information, please visit the company’s ESG site, which includes its most recent ESG report, https://www.kimballelectronics.com/esg.

EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence, and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis’ easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social, and ethical risks across 200+ purchasing categories and 160+ countries.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

