<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Kimball Electronics Earns EcoVadis Silver Medal for Sustainability
Business Wire

Kimball Electronics Earns EcoVadis Silver Medal for Sustainability

di Business Wire

JASPER, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kimball Electronics (Nasdaq: KE), a leading global electronics manufacturing services provider for the Automotive, Medical, and Industrial markets, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Silver Medal for corporate social responsibility and business sustainability from EcoVadis, the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

The Silver Medal places Kimball Electronics in the top 25% of the over 90,000 companies that EcoVadis rates.

This award demonstrates how we live our Guiding Principles through awareness and respect for sustainability, business ethics, the environment, and human rights,” said Doug Hass, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer and Secretary at Kimball Electronics. “The Silver Medal is an important demonstration to our customers, Share Owners, and all our stakeholders of how we have integrated the principles of corporate social responsibility into our business. Our achievement is a credit to all of our worldwide locations and teams.”

Working with EcoVadis is yet another way Kimball Electronics is demonstrating its commitment to continuous improvement when it comes to the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices.

The successful completion of this assessment represents another milestone in our journey that reflects our upward trajectory in our sustainability efforts as we strive to adopt innovative best practices,” Hass said. For more information, please visit the company’s ESG site, which includes its most recent ESG report, https://www.kimballelectronics.com/esg.

EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence, and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis’ easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social, and ethical risks across 200+ purchasing categories and 160+ countries.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

Contacts

Mary Leah Siegel

Director of Marketing & Research

812.634.4000

kemarketing@kimballelectronics.com

Articoli correlati

Yext, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Second Quarter Revenue Increased 3% Year-over-Year to $100.9 Million Customer Count Increased 8% Year-over-Year to Over 2,870 ARR Increased 2% Year-over-Year...
Continua a leggere

Skillsoft Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Board of Directors Authorizes up to $30 Million Share Repurchase BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a...
Continua a leggere

Mobility + Recovery app ROMWOD Announces Rebrand to pliability

Business Wire Business Wire -
Built on native technology, trusted by athletes worldwide, and based on a multi-modality scientific approach - pliability focuses on...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Yext, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Business Wire