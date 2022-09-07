Keysight World: Innovate to Spotlight Emerging Technologies and Trends

Regional events to showcase expert insights and tech trends covering the future of 5G private networks and 6G, electric and autonomous vehicles, quantum computing, digital twins and artificial intelligence

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #5G—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, will showcase emerging technology trends and provide actionable insights for innovators looking to advance their engineering innovation in 5G and 6G, electric and autonomous vehicles, quantum computing and systems, and digital twins and artificial intelligence (AI). This four-day online vision conference will be held in regions around the world throughout October, November and December 2022.





“Every day, technological advancements are reshaping the human experience – from how we live and work, to how we move through the world. There is no doubt that the rapid pace of technology innovation is only going to accelerate and present new challenges and opportunities for all of us,” stated Jeff Harris, vice president of Portfolio and Global Marketing at Keysight Technologies. “At Keysight World: Innovate, industry leaders, experts, and even a ‘mad scientist’ or two will share their expertise and predictions to give technology leaders, engineers and innovators a head start on near-term and future developments in technology innovation.”

Rapidly evolving technologies, including quantum computing, digital twins, artificial intelligence, electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as 5G and 6G, are powering endless imagination and innovation across all industries.​ Each day of Keysight World: Innovate will feature an industry expert keynote on near-term trends, a moderated panel discussion on key industry challenges, an industry luminary vision keynote and relevant solution demonstrations. Specific sessions include:

The Next Tier of Deployment, Evolving to 6G: Global 5G deployments are accelerating and scaling digital transformation across sectors. This session explores how to capture the full potential of 5G private networks, the use cases driving their development and implementation and how global 5G deployments are helping to move digital transformation beyond manufacturing and shaping research into 6G.

Keynote address: Pablo Tomasi, Principal Analyst and Lead Researcher on 5G Private Networks, Omdia Informa

Panel moderator: Jessy Cavazos, 5G Solutions Manager, Keysight Technologies

Vision keynote: Maurice Conti, Futurist and Founder, Applied Intelligence

Building the Foundation for Quantum: Decades-long hype has centered on quantum systems and how they will revolutionize computing. This session looks at the state of quantum technology today, its near and next-term potential and the kinds of problems it will solve.

Keynote address: Shohini Ghose, Quantum Physicist, Wilfrid Laurier University

Panel moderator: Pamela Mallette, Head of Americas Marketing at Keysight Technologies

Vision keynote: Patrick Moorhead, Founder, CEO and Chief Analyst, Moor Insights and Strategy

Advancing Development with Digital Twins and Artificial Intelligence: Digital twins and artificial intelligence are transformative technologies promising to dramatically alter the world. This session examines how digital twins are transforming product development and the changes on the horizon from the growing role of AI in design and manufacturing.

Keynote address: Michael Grieves, Executive Director, Digital Twin Institute

Panel moderator: Cheryl Ajluni, Director of Industry Solutions, Keysight Technologies

Vision keynote: Vivienne Ming, Mad Scientist and Co-Founder, Socos Labs

Accelerating the Automotive Revolution: The automotive revolution is re-shaping our world, with innovations in both electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles (AVs) continuing at a feverish pace. This session examines the challenges to wide-scale adoption that still lie ahead and explores what the next decade will hold as the industry progresses down the path to full vehicle autonomy.

Keynote address: Javier Verdura, Global Director of Product Design, Tesla

Panel moderator: Janet Ooi, Automotive Solutions Manager at Keysight Technologies

Vision keynote: Chris Gerdes, Professor and Co-Director, Center for Automotive Research at Stanford (CARS)

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts

Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas/Europe



+1 303 662 4748



geri_lacombe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi, Asia



+81 42 660-2162



fusako.dohi@keysight.com