Keysight Powers the Future of E-Mobility with Test Solutions for High-Power and Megawatt Charging

New charging test solutions accelerate development of high-power and megawatt charging infrastructure for next-generation electric vehicles while meeting evolving global standards

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced two new electric vehicle (EV) charging test solutions that support the industry’s move to high-power and megawatt-level charging. As electrification accelerates and charging applications grow more complex, these solutions help manufacturers and engineers speed development, ensure reliability, and meet evolving global standards.

The rapid growth of electrification is driving demand for advanced charging infrastructure capable of supporting everything from fast charging for passenger vehicles to megawatt-level charging for heavy-duty transport and industrial fleets. At the same time, engineers and manufacturers face increasing complexities due to interoperability challenges, stringent safety requirements, and the need to comply with evolving international standards such as MCS, CCS, ISO 15118, GB/T, and CHAdeMO. Without comprehensive and scalable testing, manufacturers risk development delays, costly redesigns, and inconsistent real-world performance.

Keysight addresses these challenges with future-ready test solutions that combine high-power hardware, software-defined scalability, and standards compliance. The new solutions deliver flexibility and scalability, enabling customers to accelerate development and stay ahead of emerging testing requirements.

The SL2600A Megawatt Charging Discovery System enables validation of next-generation megawatt charging for heavy-duty applications, supporting voltages up to 1,500 V and currents up to 1,500 A. Its modular, upgradable architecture allows engineers to test both electric vehicles and charging stations within a single system, increasing flexibility and reducing total cost of ownership. Designed with future standards in mind, including NACS and CCS, the SL2600A helps ensure readiness for evolving charging ecosystems while safeguarding long-term test infrastructure investments.

Complementing this offering, the enhanced SL1047A Scienlab Charging Discovery System – High‑Power Series delivers software‑scalable performance starting at 400 A and 1,000 V, with the ability to expand up to 800 A and 1,500 V without requiring hardware replacement. With support for all global charging standards, including full compliance with GB/T 2024, the system enables comprehensive conformance and interoperability testing for worldwide EV charging ecosystems. It also introduces enhanced charging communication test capabilities, featuring significant improvements and extended functionality to address increasingly complex EV charging requirements.

Together, these solutions help customers reduce development risk, accelerate time-to-market, and deliver reliable, standards-compliant charging systems for next-generation EVs.

Luis Hurtado, PHD and Chief Technology Officer, Milence, said: “To drive the transition to sustainable heavy-duty transport, we need charging solutions that are fast, scalable, and future-ready. Our partnership with Keysight helps us ensure that our infrastructure meets the highest standards from day one.”

Thomas Goetzl, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight’s Automotive & Energy Solutions, said: “The transition to high-power and megawatt-level charging is a pivotal moment for the EV industry. Our latest test solutions give manufacturers and engineers the confidence to innovate quickly and deliver reliable charging systems that meet global standards. This launch reinforces Keysight’s commitment to enabling the future of e-mobility and supporting a sustainable transportation ecosystem.”

