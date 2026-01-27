Keysight Launches Wireless Coexistence Test Solution to Accelerate Compliance and Innovation

Smart, scalable, platform helps engineers reduce regulatory risk and validate wireless device performance faster in crowded RF environments

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced the release of its new Wireless Coexistence Test Solution, an automated, and standards-aligned platform designed to help engineers quickly and repeatably validate wireless device performance in increasingly crowded RF environments.

As wireless devices proliferate across healthcare, consumer, and industrial applications, engineers face growing pressure to demonstrate reliable operation in the presence of interference — both to meet regulatory expectations and to ensure real-world performance. Keysight’s new solution addresses this challenge by automating wireless coexistence testing, reducing manual setup, improving repeatability, and enabling earlier risk identification during development.

In regulated markets such as medical devices, wireless reliability is directly tied to patient safety and regulatory approval. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends manufacturers assess wireless coexistence risk, with guidelines pointing to ANSI C63.27 as a recognized framework for evaluation. However, executing these tests manually is time-consuming, complex, and difficult to reproduce. Keysight’s Wireless Coexistence Test Solution automates pre-compliance testing aligned with ANSI C63.27, helping teams identify interference risks earlier, reduce rework, and better prepare for regulatory submissions.

The Wireless Coexistence Test Solution includes a built‑in library of close to one hundred predefined test scenarios aligned with ANSI C63.27, enabling engineers to efficiently execute all three tiers, from baseline interference to complex multi‑signal environments, without building custom test setups from scratch. To replicate real-world RF conditions, the solution integrates a wideband vector signal generator covering 9 kHz to 8.5 GHz, scalable to 110 GHz, with modulation bandwidths up to 250 MHz (expandable to 2.5 GHz), and one RF port supporting up to eight virtual signals.

Built on OpenTAP, an open-source cross-platform test sequencer, the solution offers scalable, configurable testing through a user‑friendly GUI and open architecture, allowing engineers to upload custom waveforms and validate test plans offline in simulation mode. The solution streamlines the entire test flow with sequenced automation, reducing test cycle time by over 50 percent and shifting focus from setup tasks to device-under-test (DUT) behavior analysis. Together, these capabilities ensure engineers can accelerate R&D development, achieve compliance, and deliver safer, more reliable wireless devices.

In addition to the test platform, Keysight offers consulting expertise to help teams define, track, and measure key performance indicators such as latency, throughput, jitter, and packet rate error (PER) — tailored to specific devices and operational use cases.

Han Sing Lim, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight’s General Electronic Measurement Division, said: “Wireless coexistence testing is no longer optional — it’s essential for ensuring product safety, performance, and regulatory readiness. With our new Wireless Coexistence Test Solution, engineers can automate ANSI C63.27-aligned testing, shorten development cycles, and gain earlier insight into how their devices perform in real-world RF environments. It’s a smarter, faster path for R&D, enabling iterative testing across real‑world use cases and scenarios.”

