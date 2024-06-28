Keysight Enables SGS to Conduct Testing for Skylo Non-Terrestrial Networks Certification Program

SGS becomes the first authorized third-party test lab for the Skylo non-terrestrial network certification program

Solution supports test cases for the Skylo non-terrestrial certification program

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #5G—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announces that its RF/RRM Carrier Acceptance Toolset (RCAT) has enabled SGS to become a facilitator for the Skylo Technologies non-terrestrial network (NTN) device certification program.





With the goal of extending secure and reliable connectivity across their entire geographical footprint, mobile operators are exploring the adoption of the hybrid satellite-terrestrial network architecture of NTN. Chipset and device makers need tools that can validate and certify their products for these new networks.

Recognizing this need, SGS added narrowband (NB) NTN certification to its portfolio. They chose the Keysight RCAT solution because it offers robust support for the validated Skylo test cases. Based, in part, on the strength of RCAT and the close collaboration among all three companies, SGS was made Skylo’s first authorized third-party test lab. This supports the continued growth of Skylo’s device certification program and confidence in the larger NTN ecosystem.

The use of the RCAT solution by SGS further strengthens Keysight’s position as the leading test equipment vendor for the Skylo certification program and NTN testing. Keysight and Skylo are continuing to collaborate on supplementary tests for future releases of Skylo’s NTN certification program. This ongoing commitment to innovation underscores Keysight’s dedication to the long-term success of NTN development since the initial test case release in September 2023.

Fred Yang, Vice President of SGS Connectivity & Products, said: “Our collaboration with Keysight and Skylo empowers SGS to provide high-quality products and services that align with the evolving needs of our clients. As the first test lab to receive Skylo approval, SGS is now well-positioned to offer timely certification services to a wide range of device manufacturers.”

Dr. Andrew Nuttall, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder at Skylo Technologies, said: “This partnership expedites the device certification process through validated Skylo test cases, ensuring strict compliance with Skylo and industry standards through Keysight solutions. This significant milestone enables devices to be fully compatible and seamlessly integrated with the Skylo satellite network ensuring the best performance.”

Lucas Hansen, Vice President of Keysight’s Wireless Devices and Operators, said: “As an NTN pioneer that has developed and prioritized certification testing, Keysight is pleased to support SGS in enhancing its testing services through the Skylo NTN certification program. The inclusion of accredited labs marks a crucial step toward accelerating the deployment of the NTN devices to digitally connect all parts of the world.”

