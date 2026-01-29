Keysight and Point2 Technology Collaborate to Advance Next-Generation AI Scale-Up Interconnects

Collaboration validates Point2 Technology’s innovative e-Tube™ multi-terabit interconnects using Keysight's high-speed digital test solutions, addressing critical power and bandwidth challenges in AI infrastructure

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) and Point2 Technology today announced a strategic collaboration to validate next-generation, multi-terabit interconnects designed to eliminate scale-up connectivity bottlenecks in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) data centers. Using Keysight’s high-speed digital test solutions, including the M8050A High-Performance Bit Error Ratio Tester (BERT) and DCA-X Sampling Oscilloscopes, the companies are validating Point2’s power-efficient e-Tube™ interconnect technology to meet the stringent performance and reliability requirements of hyperscaler AI infrastructure.

As AI workloads drive exponential bandwidth demand, hyperscalers face critical interconnect challenges when scaling up xPU clusters. Point2’s e-Tube™ technology uses RF data transmission over plastic waveguide and targets to provide up to 10x longer reach than traditional copper at comparable cost structure, while being 3x lower in power and cost, and 1,000x lower in latency when compared to optics. The e-Tube technology provides designers with an energy-efficient, high-density interconnect alternative to replace copper, and potentially eliminate the interconnect bottleneck in xPU clusters.

Keysight is providing comprehensive validation and characterization framework to ensure these new interconnects meet the stringent reliability and performance requirements of hyperscalers. As part of the collaboration, Keysight is enabling the industry to conduct early research and development on 3.2T interfaces by leveraging its unique 448 Gbps electrical signal generation capabilities, combined with advanced analysis using real-time and sampling scopes.

The collaboration leverages Keysight’s high-speed digital test solutions, including the M8050A High-Performance Bit Error Ratio Tester (BERT) and DCA-X Sampling Oscilloscopes, which are crucial for generating and analyzing complex 120 GBaud PAM4 signals required for 1.6 Terabit speeds.

Sean Park, CEO, Point2Technology, said: “A strategic partnership with Keysight gives us access to world-class engineering tools and support, allowing us to accelerate our e-Tube product development cycles. The confidence that comes from validating our e-Tube platform using Keysight’s rigorous test equipment is invaluable as we engage with leading hyperscaler customers globally."

Dr. Joachim Peerlings, Vice President of Network and Data Center Solutions at Keysight, said: “AI scale-up architectures demand disruptive innovation in physical interconnects. Keysight provides the industry’s trusted source of measurement truth, helping innovative partners like Point2 validate technologies quickly and confidently at multi-terabit speeds to achieve their next breakthroughs."

Resources

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

Keysight Media Contacts

Andrea Mueller

Americas

Andrea.mueller@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi

Asia

+81 42 660-2162

fusako_dohi@keysight.com