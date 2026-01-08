Keysight Achieves Industry-Leading Live NR-NTN Connectivity in n252 S-Band, Including Satellite-to-Satellite Mobility, in Collaboration with Samsung

Validates new 3GPP Release 19 NTN band as industry moves toward direct-to-cell satellite services

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced a ground breaking end-to-end live new radio non-terrestrial networks (NR-NTN) connection in band n252, as defined by the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) under Release 19, achieved using Samsung Electronics' next-generation modem chipset. The demonstration — taking place at CES 2026 — includes live satellite-to-satellite (SAT-to-SAT) mobility using commercial-grade modem silicon and cross-vendor interoperability, marking an important milestone for the emerging direct-to-cell satellite market.

The achievement also represents the public validation of n252 in an NTN system, a new band expected to be adopted by next-generation low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations.

Reliable global connectivity is a growing requirement for consumers, vehicles, IoT devices, and critical communications. As operators, device manufacturers, and satellite providers accelerate investment in NTN technologies, this achievement shows decisive progress toward direct-to-cell satellite coverage.

With the addition of n252 alongside earlier NTN demonstrations in n255 and n256, all major NR-NTN FR1 bands have now been validated end-to-end. This consolidation of band coverage is critical for enabling modem vendors, satellite operators, and device manufacturers to evaluate cross-band performance and mobility holistically as they prepare for commercial NTN services.

Keysight’s NTN Network Emulator Solutions recreate realistic multi-orbit LEO conditions, SAT-to-SAT mobility, and end-to-end routing while running live user applications over the NTN link. Together with Samsung’s chipset, the system validates user performance, interoperability, and standards conformance, providing a high-fidelity test environment that reduces risk, accelerates trials, and shortens time-to-market for NR-NTN solutions expected to scale in 2026.

The demonstration integrates Samsung’s next-generation modem chipset with Keysight’s NTN emulation portfolio to deliver real, standards-based NTN connectivity across a complete system. The setup validates end-to-end link performance, mobility between satellites, and multi-vendor interoperability, essential requirements for large-scale NTN deployments.

Peng Cao, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight’s Wireless Test Group, Keysight, said: “Together with Samsung's System LSI Business, we are demonstrating the live NTN connection in 3GPP band n252 using commercial-grade modem silicon with true SAT-to-SAT mobility. With n252, n255, and n256 now validated across NTN, the ecosystem is clearly accelerating toward bringing direct-to-cell satellite connectivity to mass-market devices. Keysight’s NTN emulation environment enables chipset and device makers a controlled way to prove multi-satellite mobility, interoperability, and user-level performance, helping the industry move from concept to commercialization.”

Resources:

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

Keysight Media Contacts

Andrea Mueller

Americas / Europe

Andrea.mueller@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi

Asia

+81 42 660-2162

fusako_dohi@keysight.com