Key Food Stores Co-Operative, Inc. Partners with Swiftly to Modernize Digital Shopper Experience and Unlock Retail Media Growth

Partnership underscores Swiftly’s role as the leading retail tech platform, helping Key Food modernize, compete, and grow in the $82B retail media market.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swiftly, a leading retail technology company, today announced a major partnership with Key Food Stores Co-Operative, Inc. a prominent chain of more than 460 family-owned and operated supermarkets across eight states. Through this collaboration, Key Food will leverage Swiftly’s App & Web platform with integrated Alcohol Cashback™ solutions to transform its digital ecosystem, enhance shopper engagement, and unlock new retail media revenue streams.

As digital engagement becomes increasingly central to the grocery experience, independent grocers need to meet shopper expectations with more digital tools. With more than 70% of U.S. shoppers now beginning their grocery journey online and digital retail media projected to reach $100 billion by 2027, Key Food selected Swiftly to simplify its technology stack and leverage its proven solutions to deliver the type of digital engagement that drives loyalty, creates new revenue streams, and strengthens long-term competitiveness.

“Key Food currently operates in eight states and in our largest market we are serving over 8 million shoppers,” said Dean Janeway, CEO of Key Food Stores Co-Operative, Inc. “Partnering with Swiftly is a strategic investment in our future and allows us to create a more connected, personalized experience that drives bigger baskets, deeper loyalty, and sustainable growth.”

Swiftly’s technology provides turnkey, enterprise-grade solutions built for regional and independent grocers, helping them compete head-to-head with popular retail giants. With Swiftly, retailers consistently see measurable lifts in key growth metrics—larger basket sizes, higher trip frequency, deeper shopper loyalty, and stronger digital engagement. The platform also drives greater app adoption, increases digital circular interaction, and generates incremental Return on Ad Spend (iROAS) for CPG partners, averaging between $25–$35. Today, more than 70 retailers nationwide have joined Swiftly to accelerate digital transformation, retail media growth, and long-term competitiveness.

“Digitally engaged shoppers are a retailer’s most valuable asset, and Key Food is taking bold action to lead in this new era,” said Henry Kim, Co-founder and CEO of Swiftly. “Swiftly exists to level the playing field for independent grocers, and with Key Food we see tremendous opportunity to create measurable value—greater shopper loyalty, increased in-store traffic, and long-term revenue growth across all 460+ stores.”

The rollout of Swiftly’s solutions across Key Food’s banners will begin in the coming months, bringing new digital tools, personalized promotions, and shopper-friendly experiences to communities across the East Coast.

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of retail technology and retail media solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly empowers brick-and-mortar retailers to build stronger relationships with shoppers and the brands they carry. With Swiftly’s digital suite, retailers can drive engagement, loyalty, and incremental revenue, while enabling brands to reach the right shoppers at the right time with personalized, measurable promotions. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands and over 70 retail partners, Swiftly is leveling the playing field and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today’s marketplace. For more information, visit www.Swiftly.com.

About Key Food Stores Co-Operative, Inc.

Key Food Stores Co-Operative, Inc. Founded in Brooklyn in 1937, Key Food Stores Co-Operative, Inc. includes over 460 family-owned and operated supermarkets with $5.5 billion in annual sales. In addition to Key Food, these stores operate under various other banners including; Food Universe, The Food Emporium, and SuperFresh in all five boroughs of NYC, Long Island New York, upstate New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Maryland and Florida. Please visit www.keyfood.com for more information.

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for Swiftly

Swiftly@walkersands.com