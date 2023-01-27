Kettering College Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Students Pursuing Health Science Education

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dayton, Ohio-based Kettering College has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide lecture capture and media management solutions campuswide. The institution is a faith-based healthcare college that provides focused medical degrees through accelerated programs.

Institutional leaders were seeking a media solution that allowed faculty to easily record and host lectures for instruction, as well as to embed videos and media into their Canvas Learning Management System (LMS) courses, add interactivity and captioning, and to provide easy access to students. In addition to its ease of use and video features, the Platform provides cloud-based, scalable storage, adaptive streaming, device compatibility, and more. Kettering College officials selected YuJa after a trial in which they got to experience the platform and support firsthand.

“Out of the box, YuJa provides everything an institution needs to create engaging content that is accessible to all students in an easy-to-use, comprehensive platform,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for admins, instructors and students to try out the robust and innovative features within the Video Platform.”

ABOUT KETTERING COLLEGE.

Located on a suburban campus near Dayton, Ohio, Kettering College offers certificate programs, two-year associate of science degrees, bachelor degrees, a Master’s Degree in Physician Assistant Studies, and an Occupational Therapy Doctorate. Its main campus is shared by Kettering College, and the Charles F. Kettering Memorial Hospital. In 2015, Kettering College expanded to include a second facility in Greene County for the Occupational Therapy Doctoral program.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278