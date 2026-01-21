Kestra Financial Expands Advanced Planning Capabilities with New Leadership Hire and Strategic Technology Partnership

Kestra Financial appoints new Head of Advanced Planning and announces partnership with RightCapital to provide turnkey access to financial planning software

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Financial, an industry-leading wealth management platform, today announced significant investments in its advanced planning offering to help advisors deliver more comprehensive, personalized financial strategies to their clients. This includes the appointment of Christine E. Brown as Head of Advanced Planning, along with a new partnership with RightCapital, a leading provider of financial planning software for wealth management professionals.

As Kestra Financial’s Head of Advanced Planning, Brown leads a team of professionals dedicated to supporting financial advisors and their clients as they navigate all aspects of wealth management planning. As a licensed attorney in California, Brown brings to her role over two decades of experience advising ultra-high-net-worth families on sophisticated wealth transfer strategies, trust administration, and estate planning. Her appointment underscores Kestra’s commitment to equipping advisors with the expertise and tools needed to address their clients’ most sophisticated planning needs.

“I’m excited to join Kestra Financial to lead its advanced planning initiatives,” said Brown. “Advanced planning is one of the most powerful ways advisors can help clients achieve their long-term goals, and I appreciate Kestra’s deep commitment to equipping its advisors with the tools and expertise they need to succeed.”

Kestra’s investment in advanced planning also includes a new partnership with RightCapital, giving Kestra-affiliated advisors access to a powerful suite of planning solutions. These tools integrate seamlessly into advisors’ existing technology stacks, enabling them to deliver modern, comprehensive financial plans.

RightCapital offers robust planning capabilities, including comprehensive retirement planning, sophisticated tax planning, insurance needs analysis, and much more. The platform also constantly evolves to address the most complex financial situations. Within the past year alone, RightCapital has launched new features to support planning for business owners, client prospecting, and expanded tax analysis. In addition to the comprehensive suite of solutions, Kestra advisors will also benefit from RightCapital’s white-glove onboarding and ongoing support, ensuring seamless integration and maximum value.

“Kestra is dedicated to providing advisors with best-in-class resources, and our partnership with RightCapital is a key step in delivering modern, integrated solutions that elevate the advisor-client experience,” added Brown.

“We look forward to working closely with Kestra Financial, an organization that shares our commitment to advisor success,” said Shuang Chen, co-founder and CEO of RightCapital. “Together, we aim to empower advisors with modern, innovative planning tools that meet the evolving needs of their clients.”

Kestra’s expanded advanced planning initiative reflects its broader mission to deliver superior service and resources that enable advisors to grow their practices and provide exceptional client outcomes. To learn more about Kestra Financial visit www.kestrafinancial.com.

About RightCapital

RightCapital is financial planning software done right. RightCapital is used by thousands of financial advisors to grow their practices and set their clients on the path to financial success. Founded in 2015, RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software with the highest user satisfaction among advisors (Source: The Kitces Report - 2024 Financial Planner Productivity Study). For more information, visit https://www.rightcapital.com.

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial is a leading independent wealth management platform headquartered in Austin, Texas. A division of Kestra Holdings and established in 1997, the firm empowers independent financial professionals and wealth management firms – including traditional and hybrid RIAs – by offering personalized support, integrated business management technology, and access to a collaborative community of like-minded financial professionals. With a culture rich in reinvention, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Overseeing $142 billion in assets under advisement (AUA) through its subsidiaries, Kestra Financial supports more than 1,300 producing financial professionals and is committed to delivering superior service that enables their growth, success, and ability to best support their own clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes affiliates of Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Other companies referenced in this publication are not affiliated with the Kestra companies referenced above.

For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.

