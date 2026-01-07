KEPCO at CES 2026: Taking Aim at Global Market with Future Power Technologies

Unveil nine new technologies spanning every stage of the power value chain, inspired by the “Future Electric Turtle Warship”

Partner with the National Museum of Korea to build an exhibition hall that connects tradition and cutting-edge power technologies

NAJU, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CES2026--Korea Electric Power Corporation (KRX: 015760, President Kim Dong Cheol)(KEPCO), South Korea’s state-owned electric utility company, welcomes global visitors by setting up Korea’s national representative booth at CES 2026.

During the exhibition, slated for January 6 to 9, KEPCO will operate “KEPCO Hall” at the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) that harmoniously blends traditional Korean aesthetics with advanced power technologies.

Under the theme “Power of Tomorrow, Discovered Today,” KEPCO aims to demonstrate the global competitiveness of Korea’s electric power technologies. The exhibition weaves together the nation’s historical and cultural narratives with future-oriented power technologies. Visitors can experience KEPCO’s nine new proprietary technologies1 covering the entire electric power value chain, from generation to consumption.

The exhibition content is skillfully structured across four stages to promote visitor engagement: LED Immersive Video2, Integrated Banner Video3, Interactive Kiosk-Based Technology Summary Video4, and QR Code-Based In-depth Technology Detail Video5. Furthermore, through intuitive and symbolic storytelling, the exhibition illustrates the role of electricity in addressing complex global challenges facing humanity, such as the climate crisis and energy security, as well as the solutions offered by future power technologies.

To maximize its visual impact, KEPCO drew inspiration from Korea’s historic Turtle Warship in designing the exhibition hall. Just as the Turtle Warship came to symbolize the power of innovation in overcoming national crises, KEPCO conveys its vision for overcoming today’s climate crisis through advanced energy technologies reimagined as a “Future Electric Turtle Warship.”

KEPCO also plans to unveil content that combines the innovations and narratives embedded in Korea’s cultural heritage with future power technologies through a collaboration with the National Museum of Korea. KEPCO explained that it approached this year’s tech show not simply as an individual company, but as a state-owned company representing Korea, designing its booth with a strong sense of responsibility to showcase the country on the global stage.

Kim Dong Cheol, President of KEPCO, said, “At CES 2026, we prove our technological capabilities by becoming the world’s first power utility to receive innovation awards in five categories6. This innovative technology exhibition will be a turning point, clearly demonstrating to the world that a traditional utility has evolved into a true ‘global energy solutions provider’.”

1 IDPP (Intelligent Digital Power Plant), Perovskite Solar Cells, SEDA (Substation Equipment Diagnosis & Analysis), SFL (Smart Fault Locator), ADMS (Advanced Distribution Management System), DC Distribution, AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure), Caring for Single-Person Households, and K-AMS (KEPCO Asset Management System)

2 LED Immersive Video: An immersive experience that allows visitors to sail aboard KEPCO’s future-oriented electric Turtle Warship or Geobukseon, reimagined 434 years after its original debut.

3 Banner Video: Power technologies presented through infographic-style visuals incorporating distinctive Korean cultural elements.

4 Kiosk-Based Technology Summary Video: Short-form videos introducing power technologies, from in-house development to on-site application and smart operation.

5 QR Code-Based Technology Detail Video: In-depth explanations of the power technologies introduced in the kiosk’s short-form videos.

6 SEDA (Substation Equipment Diagnosis & Analysis System), HESS (Hybrid Energy Storage System), TransGuard-MX (Transformer Bushing Monitoring System), ADS (AI-based optical Diagnostic System for power facilities), and SDMD (Security-enhanced DER Management Device)

KEPCO

LEE SEUNGHEE

+82-61-345-3166

hee2585@kepco.co.kr