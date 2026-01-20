KEO World Amortizes Secured Credit Facility to Hayfin Marking Major Milestone in Growth and Capital Evolution

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KEO World Inc, a leading global B2B fintech specializing in digital payments, embedded credit, and AI-driven supply chain finance, today announced that it has fully repaid the outstanding amount of its secured loan facility of up to US$500 million provided by Hayfin Capital Management (“Hayfin”), a leading alternative asset management firm, in January 2022, in line with the facility’s original four-year term.

The Hayfin facility played a pivotal role in enabling KEO World to scale Workeo™, its proprietary B2B supply chain financing platform, particularly in Mexico. Over the life of the facility, Workeo generated nearly US$1 billion in credit volumes, supporting thousands of SMEs and corporates across complex supply chains. This growth established KEO World as one of the leading B2B fintech platforms in Latin America.

The successful execution and repayment of the facility represented an important milestone for the Company. Following this development, KEO World will enter into a conditional merger agreement with Maha Capital AB, which, subject to the satisfaction of applicable conditions, is expected to support the Company’s strategic growth plans, including the expansion of the Workeo program.

“We thank Hayfin for the trust they placed in us at the early stages of our journey,” said Paolo Fidanza, Founder and CEO of KEO World.

“Their facility allowed us to prove our technology at scale, build a market-leading B2B credit platform, and reach a leadership position in Latin America. We have fully repaid the facility in line with the agreed terms, and we are proud to continue to have Hayfin as an important long-term partner as we enter our next phase of growth.”

“It has been a pleasure supporting KEO World’s success during such a critical phase of its growth,” said Roberto Alessi, Managing Director at Hayfin. “The successful repayment of this facility demonstrates the strength of KEO’s business model and its ability to execute expansion plans effectively. We look forward to continuing our relationship as the company embarks on its next chapter.”

The completion of the repayment, combined with Hayfin’s continued involvement as a passive minority shareholder in the enlarged company, underscores the strength of KEO World’s business model, technology platform, and long-term vision to transform global B2B payments and supply chain finance.

About KEO World

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, KEO World is a fintech innovating in payments and B2B credit. Operating across the U.S., Canada, and LATAM, its core platforms include Workeo (BNPL for business invoices) and KEO Rails (Al-powered blockchain payment rails).

Learn more at www.keoworld.com

About Hayfin

Hayfin Capital Management (“Hayfin”) is a leading alternative asset management firm with c. €35 billion in assets under management. Hayfin focuses on delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors across its private debt, liquid credit and private equity solutions businesses.

Hayfin has a diverse international team of over 200 experienced industry professionals with offices globally, including headquarters in London and offices in Chicago, Dubai, Frankfurt, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Stockholm, San Diego and Tokyo.

