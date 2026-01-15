Keepit Strengthens Global Channel Leadership With Consolidated, Partner-First Team

Ambition for the hyperscaler-independent data protection provider is to be “the most partner-friendly organization in the world”

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keepit, the only independent, cloud-native data protection and recovery provider, today announced a strengthened, consolidated global channel organization designed to accelerate growth through partners and reinforce its ambition to become the most partner-friendly organization in the world.

The expanded channel team is led globally by Jan Ursi, Global Vice President of Channels, and anchored by three regional leaders covering Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Americas. Together, the team brings deep channel experience, regional expertise, and a unified strategy built around one principle: partners come first.

Keepit operates a 100 percent channel-led go-to-market model, with all sales delivered through value-added resellers, managed service providers, GSIs and strategic alliances. Since launching the Keepit Partner Network and pivoting to a partner-only sales motion, the company has focused on creating a consistent global framework for enablement, joint marketing and collaborative sales execution — while giving regional teams the freedom to adapt to local market needs.

“At Keepit, being partner-friendly isn’t just a slogan — it’s our culture,” said Jan Ursi, Global Vice President of Channels at Keepit. “All functions across the company empower partners with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to succeed, while building relationships based on trust and generosity, not transactions. Our mission is simple: make unlimited SaaS data protection accessible everywhere through simplicity, independence, and a culture of partnership.”

Ursi leads global channel strategy, messaging, and coordination across regions, aligning partner recruitment, enablement, and pipeline initiatives under a single narrative. His approach positions the channel as the default route to market, not an alternative, and prioritizes long-term collaboration over short-term gains.

“The conditions are in place to build an exceptional partner-friendly organization — probably the most partner-friendly company of the next decade,” Ursi said. “Partners give us extra wind in our sails, help make deals bigger, and bring Keepit to every corner of the world.”

Southern Europe and DACH: Building an ecosystem of fans

Southern Europe and DACH — including France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, as well as Germany, Austria and Switzerland — is led by Cyril VanAgt, Regional Vice President of Channel, EMEA South. Based in Paris, VanAgt brings decades of channel leadership experience from Nutanix and NetApp.

The focus in Southern Europe is rapid ecosystem growth through local activation. This includes region-specific partner campaigns, PR-driven launches, and a structured Partner Academy program combining sales, technical, and marketing tracks. The academy model, already piloted in Paris, is being templated for rollout across the region.

The focus in DACH is to build on the region’s success by expanding the Keepit channel team to better support our top VAR and MSP partners across the Enterprise and Commercial segments, and to execute a strong distribution strategy to develop a run-rate business for the mid-sized and SMB segment in the region.

“Southern Europe and DACH are a strategic growth engine for Keepit,” said Cyril VanAgt. “Our goal is to create an ecosystem of fans and trusted advisors — partners who are confident in our technology, connected to our teams, and excited to grow with us.”

Northern Europe: Scaling repeatable success

Northern Europe — covering the UK and Ireland, the Nordics, Central Eastern Europe, and the Benelux — is led by Alex Walsh, Regional Vice President of Channel, EMEA North. Walsh brings more than 12 years of enterprise SaaS and channel experience, including senior leadership roles at Veeam and AppSense.

In the region, the focus is on expanding tier-one value-added reseller, managed service provider and distributor relationships, supported by a data-led strategy, consistent enablement cycles, and strong engagement with regional channel media.

“We’re focused on building strong, valuable partnerships that deliver measurable outcomes for customers and partners alike,” said Alex Walsh. “That means clear programs, consistent execution, and close collaboration with partners who want to scale and grow with Keepit.”

Americas: Momentum through continuity

In the Americas, the channel organization is led by Jill Miracle, Director Channels Americas. Her focus is maintaining momentum with strategic focus partners while reinforcing Keepit’s long-term commitment to a partner-only model.

This includes synchronized enablement through Keepit’s global Partner Academy tracks, ensuring American partners have timely access to marketing assets, product updates, and certifications.

“Our Americas partners are critical to Keepit’s success,” said Jill Miracle. “We’re committed to supporting their growth with strong enablement, clear communication, and joint marketing that helps them win.”

Global focus built around practical execution

With a unified global strategy and strong regional leadership, Keepit’s channel organization is designed to scale with partners — and grow together.

Keepit’s channel focus is built around practical execution: predictable partner economics, consistent enablement, and a vendor-independent SaaS backup and recovery platform that partners can take to customers across industries. The consolidated structure is designed to make it easier for partners to engage with Keepit, build pipeline, and scale delivery with a repeatable model.

With Ursi leading global strategy and regional leaders driving local execution, Keepit plans to increase partner recruitment, expand certifications, and deepen joint marketing across priority markets in 2026 — with one goal in mind: help partners grow profitable, durable SaaS data protection practices.

To become a Keepit partner, contact partner@keepit.com or visit keepit.com/partners.

About Keepit

Keepit provides a next-level SaaS data protection platform purpose-built for the cloud. Securing data in a vendor-independent cloud safeguards essential business applications, boosts cyber resilience, and future-proofs data protection. Unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no sub-processors ensures compliance with local regulations and mitigates the impact of ransomware while guaranteeing continuous data access, business continuity, and fast and effective disaster recovery. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers worldwide, over 20,000 companies trust Keepit for its ease of use and effortless backup and recovery of cloud data.

