KCAS Expands Its Transatlantic Presence with the Acquisition of France-based Active Biomarkers

Acquisition adds world-class bioanalytical expertise and an additional European footprint for large molecule and cell/gene therapy bioassay services.

KANSAS CITY, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services (KCAS), a leading bioanalytical contract research organization (CRO), backed by Vitruvian Partners, closed the purchase of Active Biomarkers, located in Lyon, France. Active Biomarkers is a renowned assay development and specialty bioanalytical laboratory with expertise in oncology, infectious disease, inflammation and neurodegenerative disorders. Financial terms were not disclosed. Formerly owned by its management team and Turenne Santé fund, Active Biomarkers operates in a new, state-of-the-art facility in Lyon, France with significant expansion opportunities. This transaction adds valuable bioassay and cellular analysis expertise as well as European capacity to support customers globally as KCAS continues to advance its mission of providing high quality bioassay services to the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. The acquisition of Active Biomarkers is the second in 2022 by KCAS. FlowMetric, a leading flow cytometry and cellular analysis CRO, joined KCAS in early 2022. The Lyon site adds to KCAS and FlowMetric’s existing facilities in Kansas, Philadelphia and Milan, Italy.





John Bucksath, CEO of KCAS, stated “We are delighted to partner with the Active Biomarkers team, accelerating our combined offering to support the customers we serve globally. The combined expertise and capacity of KCAS, FlowMetric, and Active Biomarkers is unique. The high-quality, science-first and client-centric culture we all share is key to our commitment to become the CRO partner of choice for the global pharma and biopharma industries. KCAS has embarked on significant investments, including a purpose-built 70,000 sq. ft. facility in Kansas City and a 26,000 sq. ft. facility in Pennsylvania, and accelerating our international footprint through acquisitions. We continue to attract the industry’s top scientific talent and focus on outstanding science and customer service. With our investors, Vitruvian Partners, we are optimally positioned to invest in our people and deliver world-class services for our growing client base. The acquisition of Active Biomarkers gives our combined clients access to further scientific expertise and support in both markets regionally and internationally.”

Marc Essodaigui, CEO of Active Biomarkers, comments, “Our entire team is thrilled about the new partnership with KCAS and the combined organizations’ outlook. This combination will allow us to provide even more comprehensive, best-in-class services for the biopharma and life sciences sector. The KCAS’ alliance, backed by a leading world-class growth investor, will provide us with the support and growth to expand our technological expertise, capacity, and geographical footprint.”

Sophie Bower-Straziota, Partner at Vitruvian Partners, comments, “Active Biomarkers has built a strong reputation in Europe founded in scientific excellence. The company fits with our investment strategy of backing best-in-class operations offering services to a market with strong tailwinds and internationalization opportunities. The acquisition of Active Biomarkers by KCAS builds on the excellent foundation KCAS has built in the US and supports the increasingly international needs of the company’s growing pharmaceutical and biotech clients. As the drug development market continues to evolve, we will continue to support investment in scientific capabilities, broadening geographical reach, providing the resources to scale the business, and making strategic acquisitions.”

About KCAS – KCAS is a rapidly growing company that provides comprehensive GLP compliant development services from early discovery support through product registration and beyond. One of only a select few CROs offering both large and small molecule development with extensive capabilities and expertise, KCAS provides a truly differentiated approach to its clients who are looking for both scientific expertise and excellent customer service. KCAS is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas – the Kansas City metro area and employs more than 300 employees. Website: KCASBio.com.

About Active Biomarkers – Founded in 2011, Active Biomarkers is an integrated bioanalytical laboratory offering a wide range of services, including PK, immunogenicity, soluble and cellular biomarker analyses for clinical studies. Operating in state-of-the-art BSL2 facilities, GCLP accredited and ISO 9001:2015 certified, the company has a unique track-record in the development, validation, and implementation of analytical methods. Its expert team has supported hundreds of studies in multiple therapeutic areas: oncology, infectious diseases, inflammatory pathologies, and neurodegenerative diseases. Beyond its state-of the-art flow cytometry and ELISpot capabilities, Active Biomarkers offers the broadest panel of immunoassay technologies in Europe, ranging from standard ELISA to multiplexed methods such as Luminex, SP-X or ELLA systems, or ultra-sensitive technologies such as MSD, Gyrolab or Simoa HD-X platforms. Website: active-biomarkers.com

About Vitruvian – Vitruvian is a leading international growth investor headquartered in London with additional offices in Stockholm, Madrid, Munich, Luxembourg, San Francisco, Singapore and Shanghai. Vitruvian focuses on dynamic situations characterized by rapid growth and change across industries. Vitruvian has backed over 90 companies and has assets under management of approximately €10 billion. Website: vitruvianpartners.com

Contacts

KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services

Tonya Masters, (913) 248-3000



Pressrelease@KCASBio.com