KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Lightpath Fiber Issuer LLC, Series 2026-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#creditratingagency--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to Lightpath Fiber, LLC (the Issuer), Series 2026-1 (Lightpath 2026-1, or the Series 2026-1 Notes), a communications infrastructure securitization (CIS) that is primarily collateralized by fiber network assets and related contracts. Lightpath 2026-1 represents the first securitization for Lightpath Fiber, LLC (the Issuer). The transaction structure is a master trust, and as such, the indenture permits the issuance of additional classes and series of notes subject to certain conditions, including rating agency confirmation. The proceeds from the sale of the Notes will primarily be used to fund certain reserve accounts including the liquidity reserve account, repay indebtedness, pay transaction fees, and go toward general corporate purposes.

Cablevision Lightpath LLC (the Company, Parent, the Manager) is a fiber infrastructure platform, providing communications and bandwidth infrastructure in the United States, with the broadest network coverage of the greater New York City metro area. The Company supplies mission-critical high-bandwidth fiber infrastructure and connectivity solutions to governments, wireless providers, wholesale customers, small, medium and large-scale enterprises, hyperscale and colocation data center owners and operators, and commercial customers in the healthcare, educational, financial sectors, all of which require connectivity solutions for their various operational objectives. The Company’s key products include leased dark and lit fiber infrastructure and transport services, lit fiber network connectivity services, including dedicated internet access, ethernet, IP transit and private cloud connectivity services, and a variety of additional services provided to existing fiber connectivity customers.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1013260

Analytical Contacts

Matthew Gardener, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)

+1 646-731-1276

matthew.gardener@kbra.com

Xilun Chen, Managing Director

+1 646-731-2431

xilun.chen@kbra.com

Fred Perreten, Managing Director

+1 646-731-2454

fred.perreten@kbra.com

Kenneth Martens, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)

+1 646-731-3373

kenneth.martens@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director

+1 646-731-2369

arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com