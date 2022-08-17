Kasada Named One of Australia’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work®

Company Recognized by Employees for Its Excellent Culture, Leadership, and Strong Values

NEW YORK, SYDNEY, Ausralia & MELBOURNE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ATO—Kasada, provider of the most effective and easiest way to defend against advanced bot attacks, today announced that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work in Australia and subsequently awarded a spot on their prestigious Best Workplace list by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. Kasada was ranked #13 in the small business category (30-99 employees), where nearly 10,000 companies competed to be recognized.

Through confidential employee feedback about the company’s culture, impact, and benefits, Kasada was benchmarked against the world’s best companies and came out with some of the highest ratings. 100% of Kasada employees said the company was a great place to work, compared to just 56% of employees at the average Australian company. Employees most positively noted the company’s direction, leadership, and supportive work environment in their responses.

Additional highlights from the Great Place to Work® survey of Kasada employees include:

100% of employees are proud to tell others they work at Kasada

100% of employees felt welcomed when joining the company

100% of employees feel Kasada is a fun place to work

100% of employees feel management is approachable and easy to talk to

100% of employees feel management trusts people to do good work without watching over their shoulders

98% of employees think the company is a great community

98% of employees said Kasada was a collaborative environment

“When we started Kasada, one of the main goals was to create an exceptional company, culture, and mission people wanted to work for,” said Sam Crowther, founder and CEO of Kasada. “We’re thrilled to have won the Best Place to Work award – this recognition means that we’ve been building the company the right way. We will continue to listen to employee feedback – from this process and otherwise – to ensure Kasada continues to evolve as our employees across the globe need it to.”

Kasada places a strong emphasis on specific core values, helping to ensure the company remains a great place to work for all. These values are to deliver a positive impact; to embrace differences and empower others; to be bold, collaborative and innovative; to seek to understand; and to have trust and confidentiality.

The Great Place to Work methodology is one based on building a high-trust workplace culture that can be a great workplace For AllTM. The Best Workplaces badge – a globally recognised accolade – is awarded to CertifiedTM companies with a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture. This is evaluated through the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey data which measures the three key relationships that drive an employee’s experience in their workplace—relationships with management, colleagues, and their job. The Trust Index score represents the percentage of employees who consider their company to be a great workplace and is an indicator of their actual workplace experience.

“The Great Place to Work philosophy and methodology is one based on building a high-trust workplace culture that can be a great workplace for all. This means that companies should go beyond perks and the benefits when thinking of building a strong employer brand. It is about building quality relationships and employees having a consistently positive workplace experience,” said Ms. Evelyn Kwek, Managing Director of Great Place to Work ASEAN and ANZ.

To learn more about career opportunities at Kasada and how you can help the company on its mission to rid the world of bad bots, visit its career page here: https://www.kasada.io/careers/.

About Great Place to Work Certification™



Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 97 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at https://greatplacetowork.com.au/ and on Facebook, LinkedIn & Instagram.

About Kasada



Kasada stops the bad bots that other solutions cannot. Its modern, proactive solution adapts as fast as attackers do, making automated attacks unviable. Unlike legacy rule-based systems, Kasada is easy-to-use, offering long-lasting protection from bot attacks across web, mobile and API channels. Its invisible defenses eliminate the need for ineffective CAPTCHAs, ensuring a frictionless user experience. Kasada is based in New York and Sydney, with offices in Melbourne, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit www.kasada.io and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

