Kasada Launches AI Agent Trust to Secure Agentic Commerce

As AI agents increasingly act on behalf of consumers – browsing products, comparing prices, and assisting with transactions – organizations face a new trust challenge. Traditional bot management tools were built to block automation altogether, often relying on blunt controls that either disrupt legitimate users or fail to provide the level of control modern teams require.

Bot and agent trust management has been validated by industry analysts based on the need to distinguish malicious automation from AI agents acting legitimately on behalf of humans and to apply trust decisions consistently across the customer journey.

Kasada’s AI Agent Trust addresses this challenge by enabling organizations to verify access for AI agents, apply policy-based controls, and gain visibility into how automated traffic interacts with their applications and website.

Key capabilities include:

Verified bots and agent directory: A growing directory of recognized AI crawlers, assistants, and agents, enriched with vendor identity and category data, with support for emerging standards such as Web Bot Auth.

A growing directory of recognized AI crawlers, assistants, and agents, enriched with vendor identity and category data, with support for emerging standards such as Web Bot Auth. Policy-based agent access controls: Enterprises can define trust-based access policies for verified agents, allowing legitimate automation where appropriate while preventing abuse. Controls are secure by default and designed to adapt as business needs evolve.

Enterprises can define trust-based access policies for verified agents, allowing legitimate automation where appropriate while preventing abuse. Controls are secure by default and designed to adapt as business needs evolve. Real-time enforcement at the edge: Trust decisions are enforced upstream , before automated traffic impacts downstream systems, analytics, or revenue. This approach preserves performance and protects customer experience while preventing abuse.

Trust decisions are enforced , before automated traffic impacts systems, analytics, or revenue. This approach preserves performance and protects customer experience while preventing abuse. Reporting and visibility: Teams can view verified agent activity directly in the Kasada Portal, including verification results, request patterns, and endpoint interactions. Verified agent data is also available through Custom Reporting for deeper analysis.

“Enterprises don’t want to choose between enabling agentic commerce and protecting their customers,” said Jono Hope, Head of Product at Kasada. “They want precise control over what different agents can and cannot do without adding friction. AI Agent Trust is built to give teams that flexibility, so they can confidently allow AI-assisted interactions where they make sense, while still enforcing the permissions and safeguards their business requires.”

Early adopters include companies with proprietary content, as well as AI-assisted shopping, booking, and ordering experiences – where blocking the wrong type of agentic traffic can directly impact conversion and revenue.

About Kasada

Kasada protects brands from online fraud and abuse by enforcing how bots, AI agents, and human users access websites, applications, and APIs. By stopping malicious activity early - without CAPTCHAs or customer friction - Kasada helps enterprises protect revenue, preserve data integrity, and deliver seamless customer experiences.

