Kapsch TrafficCom and Microsec Collaborate to Improve Safety and Reduce Congestion

> The target is to accelerate and simplify Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) deployment and operations of secure corridor management

VIENNA & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kapsch TrafficCom (KTC) and Microsec Ltd. are announcing a new strategic collaboration. The partnership is geared towards delivering industry-leading secure digital services for the global transportation market. Its goal is to improve safety, reduce congestion and related emissions, and to support the advancement of automated vehicles. The collaboration focuses on comprehensive, modular, and secure connected corridor solutions to deliver trusted, reliable, and authenticated digital services.

“Connected Vehicle Services and the connected transportation market are ready for operational programs which truly impact the safety of our transportation stakeholders,“ states Steve Sprouffske, VP Connected Vehicle Services at Kapsch TrafficCom. “With this new collaboration with Microsec, a Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) with nearly 40 years of security service, we want to spur new growth at scale which delivers on the promise of Connected Vehicles.”

“Kapsch TrafficCom is a recognized industry leader and integrating our commercially deployed and state-of-the-art V2X PKI solutions with their highly sought after connected roadside infrastructure and digital services is a real benefit to road operators as it simplifies procurement, integration, deployment and operations,” says Márton Hegedüs, CEO of Microsec. “V2X communications is about delivering roadside safety and facilitating greater traffic efficiency, but it can’t function without the trust afforded by security credentials.”

About Kapsch TrafficCom

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

About Microsec Ltd.

Founded nearly 40 years ago in 1984, Microsec is a recognized leader in trust services offering reliable PKI solutions not just in transportation and automotive, but also for enterprise customers, financial institutions, Trust Service Providers (TSPs), and mobile solutions utilizing two-factor electronic authentication, transaction authorization and electronic signatures.

