Kanverse.ai with Its Kunzite Release Automates the Processing of Insurance Claims, Enables Handwriting Recognition, and Delivers Document Processing for KYC, KYB Use Cases

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kanverse.ai, a Hyper Automation company, has announced the global launch of Kunzite release of its patented AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing Product suite for Enterprises.

Kanverse Kunzite release delivers:

  • Insurance Claims Processing: Kanverse AI-powered image and document extraction engine now enables end-to-end automation of claims processes.
  • More power to AP teams. Kunzite provides a new look operations dashboard with new business metrics– to track paid and unpaid invoices, early payment discounts and deadlines, approvals, employee productivity, and much more.
  • New uses cases of KYC and KYB. Kunzite release offers pre-trained AI models accessible through APIs for KYC and KYB documents.
  • Support for Handwritten text, and signature detection. Documents with handwritten text and extraction of signatures can now be processed.

“With the Kunzite release, Kanverse enables enterprises to Hyperautomate their document processing heavy workflows,” said Dr.Akhil Sahai, Chief Product Officer, Kanverse.ai. “The release brings zero touch document processing experience to new markets and teams.”

“Kanverse Kunzite release transforms the user experience for business teams and brings new innovative features to help teams achieve higher productivity levels,” said Arvind Nehru, Chief Customer Success, Kanverse.ai.

Kanverse.ai Overview

Kanverse.ai, a Hyperautomation company, offers a cloud-based platform and a suite of products that can support various use cases across the enterprise to remove bottlenecks, streamline business processes, and minimize manual touch points across workflows. Our flagship product is AI-powered Kanverse Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) which delivers solutions for AP Invoice Automation, Sales Order Automation, and Insurance Document Processing Automation Learn more at: www.kanverse.ai

Contacts

Info@kanverse.ai

