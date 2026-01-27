Kalshi Opens DC Office, Hires John Bivona as Head of Government Relations

Veteran Campaign Operative Will Lead and Expand Kalshi’s Policy Efforts

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US federally regulated exchange Kalshi today announced the opening of a new office in DC and the hiring of John Bivona as its first Head of Federal Government Relations. The company is expanding its government relations efforts to promote responsible innovation in financial markets.

John Bivona has served for nearly two decades as a political strategist and advisor within every corner of political campaigns and the federal government. He served in the Biden Administration as the first White House Liaison at the Department of Homeland Security and was the first Chief of Staff for then Congressman Antonio Delgado (D-NY).

Bivona has helped elect Democrats at the Presidential, Senate, and House level. In 2018, he served as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Deputy National Political Director, where he advised and recruited candidates during the pivotal 2018 election that remade the House of Representatives. Most recently, Bivona launched Intersection Government Relations and Intersection Advocacy, where he has been advising campaigns, causes, and companies including Fortune 50 companies and high-growth startups.

Kalshi has ushered in a fundamental shift in consumer behavior, where people have gone from passive watchers to active participants in what’s happening around them in the world. What drew Bivona away from his campaign experience to the company was the opportunity for Kalshi’s platform to help institutions and policymakers rebuild trust with the American people, in addition to the company's regulatory-first ethos.

“Kalshi spent four years getting regulatory approval before it even launched a product,” Bivona says. “It’s built the leading, most trusted prediction market platform, pioneering the category. At a time when people feel like our financial system is rigged against the everyday person, Kalshi levels the playing field and brings more public participation to the issues that people care about most.”

Bivona’s hire comes as Kalshi expands its footprint to DC, with a new office and plans to soon hire more talent from both sides of the aisle. Kalshi has also hired Blake Bee to lead its state policy efforts. Bee joins from Amazon, where he served as a Senior Manager of State and Local Public Policy and led engagement with state attorneys general. Before Amazon, he spent seven years at the National Association of Attorneys General, including as director of its Center for Leadership Development. Earlier in his career, Bee served more than eight years as executive counsel and Assistant Attorney General in the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, overseeing legislative and public policy matters.

Kalshi is the first CFTC regulated exchange dedicated to trading on the outcome of future events. From news and politics, to entertainment and sports, Kalshi allows people to trade on a broad range of topics. It has become the definitive source for staying informed about the future - consistently outperforming polling - and is used by reporters, politicians, pundits, Wall Street, and Main Street. Kalshi currently does $100 billion in annualized trading volume. Millions of traders use its platform daily.

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the world’s largest prediction market. Prediction markets provide accurate, real-time information on the likelihood of events, making people more informed about the future. Kalshi is credited with legalizing and establishing prediction markets as a financial asset class. It’s the leading safe and regulated platform trusted by millions of Americans. To learn more about Kalshi, visit www.kalshi.com.

