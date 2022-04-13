Home Business Wire Kahuna Collaborates With Wolters Kluwer to Enrich Nursing Competency Development
Kahuna Collaborates With Wolters Kluwer to Enrich Nursing Competency Development

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#competencymanagementKahuna Workforce Solutions announced it is working with Wolters Kluwer to combine Kahuna’s modern competency management platform with Lippincott Solutions® evidence-based clinical-information-solutions. Together, the two resources will help health systems provide a rich learning and development experience to their nurses and healthcare professionals.

With nursing shortages and continuously changing healthcare regulations, it’s critical that healthcare systems can onboard, orient, and move staff quickly to where the demand exists. This can now be made possible through a platform that provides visibility into the current competencies and experiences of the workforce along with world-class competency development and learning resources designed to help close specific competency gaps.

Kahuna’s modern competency platform combined with Lippincott Solutions’ vast evidence-based clinical information provide healthcare professionals with the transparency and support needed to develop the knowledge, skills and competencies that the health system has prioritized.

“We have been using these two platforms in concert for the past two years and it has significantly enhanced the learning experience for our caregivers,” said Joyce Gamble, Learning Network Clinical Education Director at Intermountain Healthcare.

The Health division of Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers, and the next generation of healthcare providers in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. Wolters Kluwer specializes in clinical effectiveness, learning, research, compliance, and data solutions.

“By connecting clinical information and learning with competency development, health systems will be able to develop their staff more effectively and efficiently. The market has needed a fit-for-purpose competency management platform that meets the demands of healthcare systems. Kahuna has done an excellent job with closing that gap,” said Julie Stegman, Vice President, Nursing Segment of Health Learning, Research & Practice, Wolters Kluwer. “Through our work with Kahuna, healthcare organizations will have better access to the evidence-based resources needed to build competency, so that nurses and healthcare professionals can connect patient care with learning and ultimately, improve patient outcomes.”

“The value unlocked for our joint customers is clear: higher value training engagement leading to improved utilization of caregiver hours and higher quality care. Lippincott Solutions is a clear leader in clinical information and expert solutions for healthcare professionals. Our integrated solutions will play an important role in supporting healthcare organizations in maintaining compliance with the Joint Commission, achieving ANCC Magnet® Recognition, and supporting clinical excellence and the delivery of evidence-based patient care,” said Jai Shah, Kahuna’s CEO.

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is the only skills management software built for operations, learning, and human resources. Kahuna equips enterprise organizations with validated skills data to understand workforce capability, align talent supply and demand, and increase the return on training investment. Across a wide array of industries including healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and aerospace, Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, competitive workforce. For information visit www.kahunaworkforce.com.

Torrye Metoyer

Director of Marketing

torrye.metoyer@kahunaworkforce.com

