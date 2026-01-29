K1x Announces Strategic Integration With Truss to Streamline K-1 Aggregation and Tax Workflows

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K1x, the patented, AI-powered tax data platform for private markets, today announced a new technology integration with Truss, a leading client collaboration platform built for tax professionals. Powered by K1x’s platform and seamlessly embedded within the tax workflow, the integration makes K-1 aggregation and reporting one-click easy, eliminating hours of manual work for accounting firms.

The K1x and Truss integration consolidates K-1 data collection, validation, and delivery directly within firms’ existing tax engagement workflows. By eliminating the need to toggle between multiple tools, the solution automates the most time-intensive steps of the K-1 process, from document intake and sorting to validation and distribution.

With manual K-1 busy work removed, firms are free to redirect their time and expertise toward higher-value advisory services. The integration enables tax professionals to move faster during peak season, reduce errors, and strengthen client relationships by focusing on strategic guidance rather than administrative tasks.

“Partnering with Truss allows us to meet firms exactly where they work,” said Ken Powell, Chief Revenue Officer at K1x. “By embedding K1x’s patented tax data automation directly into the client collaboration layer, we’re removing friction from the K-1 workflow and helping firms deliver better outcomes without adding complexity.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with K1x to bring such a dynamic integration to the market,” said Dan Pinkous, CEO of Truss. “This is the kind of innovation that empowers firms to evolve from chasing documents to delivering deeper value. It’s a game-changer.”

Firms can learn more about the K1x and Truss integration and book a demo today. https://meetings.hubspot.com/truss-demo/k1x-referrals-

About Truss

Truss is an end-to-end tax workflow and client collaboration platform that helps accounting firms streamline their entire tax preparation process from client intake, workpapers, prep, and delivery. With no logins, no passwords, and SOC 2 Type II security, Truss delivers an effortless and secure client experience.

About K1x Inc.

A Fast Company Most Innovative Companies 2025 honoree, K1x is building the intelligent tax data operations solution for private markets. Its patented, AI-powered platform automates the extraction, validation, and distribution of tax data from K-1s, K-3s, and 1099s, and streamlines IRS-certified 990 e-filings, delivering compliance and clarity without vendor lock-in.

K1x is vendor-neutral by design, enabling tax data to move seamlessly across firms, tax software, investors, and authorities without being trapped in legacy systems. Trusted by more than 40,000 organizations, K1x supports 44 of the 100 largest U.S. institutional investors, 20 of the top 25 accounting firms, 11 leading private foundations, 45 of the largest university endowments, and seven of the nation’s top health systems. To learn more, visit k1x.io.

