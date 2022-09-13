Juniper Research: Digital Ticketing Transaction Value to Reach $1.4 Trillion Globally by 2027, Despite Market Fragmentation

Transaction Value Set to Exceed Pre-COVID Levels in 2023

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new study from Juniper Research has found that the global digital ticketing transaction value will reach $1.4 trillion in 2027; up from $768 billion in 2022. This growth of 78% over the next 5 years represents a strong recovery from the heavy impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; driven by the ongoing success of contactless payments. However, the research identified current market fragmentation, where users cannot use the same payment method across different transit and events areas, as a factor limiting growth and user experience quality.

Digital ticketing enables users to access transit or an event via a ticket on a mobile device, PC or a wearable; allowing streamlined access and purchase journeys.

To find out more, see the new report: Digital Ticketing: Competitor Leaderboard, Segment Analysis & Market Forecasts 2022-2027

Download the free whitepaper: Digital Ticketing ~ Transforming the User Experience

Metro & Bus Ticketing to Represent Fastest-growing Segment

The research identified metro & bus ticketing as the fastest-growing digital ticketing segment, with transaction value in this segment set to rise by over 200% over the next 5 years. The research recommends vendors focus on developing integrated contactless systems for different transit scenarios, such as bus, train and micromobility, in order to break down the fragmentation inherent to the current market.

Research co-author Damla Sat explained: “Ticketing vendors must pursue strategies, such as account-based ticketing, where any payment type can be linked to a back-office account. By removing barriers, vendors will accelerate the digital transition in ticketing and hasten the onset of Mobility-as-a-Service.”

Events Ticketing to Reach over $230 Billion in 2027

Additionally, the research found that the value of digital events ticketing will exceed $230 billion in 2027, from just under $100 billion in 2022; representing rapid growth of 137%, as events move to contactless entry to improve the on-the-day experience and reduce costs. The research recommends that vendors offer added incentives, such as collectable digital ticket stubs minted as NFTs (Non-fungible tokens), to enhance the fan experience.

Digital Ticketing market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/fintech-payments/digital-ticketing-trends-research-report

Download the whitepaper: https://www.juniperresearch.com/whitepapers/digital-ticketing-transforming-the-user-experience

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports, and industry commentary.

Contacts

Sam Smith, Press Relations



T: +44(0)1256 830002



E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com