<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Juniper Research: Digital Commerce Transaction Value to Reach $20 Trillion Globally by...
Business Wire

Juniper Research: Digital Commerce Transaction Value to Reach $20 Trillion Globally by 2027, with eCommerce Experiencing Strong Growth

di Business Wire

68% Growth in Digital Commerce Spend as Digital Payment Adoption Accelerates

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalcommercegrowth–A new study from Juniper Research has found the total value of digital commerce transactions globally will exceed $20 trillion by 2027, from $12.3 trillion in 2022. It predicts growth will be driven by increasing acceptance of digital payment methods and technologies that enable digital payments during the checkout procedure, such as NFC (Near-field Communication) payments.

This spend encompasses online money transfer, digital and physical goods purchases, digital ticketing purchases, banking and bill payments.

NFC Payments Lead

The research anticipates mobile NFC payments will experience the strongest growth in the digital commerce market, with 176% growth in transaction value forecast between 2022 and 2027 globally. It predicts increasing consumer desire for frictionless payment methods will drive NFC transactions by eliminating the need for consumers to carry a payment card in addition to their mobile device.

The report urges NFC payment vendors to implement solutions that eliminate any unnecessary steps in the payment process. The report recommends supporting devices that enable biometric identification for payment authentication to reduce the risk of payment fraud in the payment process.

Digital Commerce Growth Catalysed by eCommerce Adoption

Additionally, the research predicts online shopping will drive digital commerce growth, with the value of eCommerce transactions expected to grow by 82% globally between 2022 and 2027. Remote purchases of physical goods will experience the strongest growth: 106% in the value of transactions globally during the 5-year period. Improvements in supply chain and order fulfilment operations and faster delivery times for physical goods are anticipated to drive this growth.

Moreover, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers’ shopping transactions were forcibly migrated to eCommerce channels. Vendors operating in the eCommerce market must integrate alternative payment methods, such as BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later), into their solutions to sustain rapid growth and compete with bricks-and-mortar stores.

View the Digital Commerce market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/fintech-payments/digital-commerce-market-research-report

Download the whitepaper: https://www.juniperresearch.com/whitepapers/the-future-of-digital-commerce

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports, and industry commentary.

Contacts

Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

Articoli correlati

Tata Play Fiber Rides into the 400G Fastlane with Juniper Networks to Meet India’s Growing Demand for Blazing Fast Internet Speeds

Business Wire Business Wire -
An experience-first network powered by Juniper’s Cloud Metro solutions enables a consistent experience across consumers' most demanding streaming, gaming,...
Continua a leggere

FRISS Launches Industry’s First Trust Automation Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Good processes are at the heart of maintaining customer trust. There is however a key factor holding...
Continua a leggere

ONWARD to Release Half-Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Webcast on September 27, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands & LAUSANNE, Switzerland & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Tata Play Fiber Rides into the 400G Fastlane with Juniper Networks to Meet India’s...

Business Wire