Juniper Research: CCaaS Market Value to Near $16 Billion in Global Revenue by 2027, as Top 3 CCaaS Vendors Revealed

A new study by Juniper Research has found that global CCaaS (Contact Centre-as-a-Service) market revenue will reach $15.6 billion by 2027; rising from $4.9 billion in 2022. This phenomenal growth of 216% will be driven by the breadth of services offered within comprehensive subscription-based models, including advanced analytics capabilities, AI‑enabled chatbots and personalised video solutions.





CCaaS platforms are cloud-based solutions that provide services required to run a contact-centre over multiple inbound and outbound communication channels.

Twilio, CM.com & Infobip Ranked as Leading CCaaS Vendors in Competitor Leaderboard

The research assessed leading CCaaS platforms and evaluated them on criteria such as depth and breadth of offerings, service innovation and future prospects. It ranked the top 3 vendors as follows:

Twilio CM.com Infobip

Twilio has built a flexible CCaaS product offering by supporting multiple OTT messaging applications and voice services. Juniper Research commended Twilio on its intelligent routing and performance‑tracking capabilities, which are key in supporting enterprise adoption of omnichannel communications strategies.

Research author Elisha Sudlow-Poole remarked “Offering unique innovative services is not enough to stand out in the market. Enterprises will choose their preferred solution based on the comprehensiveness of the value-added services available. As a result, vendors must look to expand the solutions offered via their CCaaS platform to provide crucial differentiation in a highly competitive market.”

Social Media Is the Next Key CCaaS Channel

The research predicted that social media platforms, such as Instagram and Facebook, will become an important medium for enterprises to interact with their customers in the future. In turn, it urged CCaaS vendors to integrate inbound communications from these channels into their solutions immediately to provide the maximum reach to end users for CCaaS clients. Offering omnichannel functionality will enable CCaaS vendors to strengthen product portfolios; mirroring the success of the CPaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-Service) ecosystem.

