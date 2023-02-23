Juniper Networks Expands Collaboration with IBM to Bring Intelligent Automation to Radio Network Solutions

Collaboration will explore new solutions to democratize radio networks and enable exceptional mobile user experiences

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that the company plans to expand its collaboration with IBM to pursue the integration of IBM’s network automation capabilities with Juniper’s Radio Access Network (RAN) optimization and Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) technology. The planned collaboration will seek to deliver a unified RAN management platform that will be designed to use intelligent automation to better enable communications service providers (CSPs) to monetize, optimize and scale their investments in next-generation networks and provide better experiences to mobile users.

As CSPs around the globe continue to deploy their 5G and next generation networks, they are looking to RAN intelligence and automation solutions to help them more effectively monetize and optimize their investments in next-generation networks. RAN technology becomes increasingly important to help connect the vastly growing number of devices by using non-proprietary subcomponents while increasing vendor diversity and avoiding lock-in. CSPs are looking for solutions and partners who can help them through the journey of a complete RAN transformation to meet these demands.

The companies intend that this new agreement will build on the existing collaboration between Juniper Networks and IBM. The two companies will look to integrate Juniper’s RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) with IBM Cloud Pak® for Network Automation with the intention of creating a fully integrated and automated O-RAN and RAN solution. The goal of this solution will be to offer end-to-end automation of secured 5G network slices, from provisioning through validation and deployment, monitoring and assurance of SLAs during run-time, through the integration of Juniper’s RIC and Slice-aware use case capabilities with IBM Cloud Pak® for Network Automation’s policy engines.

“ We see CSPs rapidly turning to cloud and intelligent automation technology as they look to build more open and scalable next-generation networks and provide their customers with better end-user experiences. We are driving innovation with partners like Juniper Networks where the value of Cloud Pak® for Network Automation can bring extensive solution value to our joint clients who need disaggregated, multi-vendor and economically-viable radio networks.”

– Andrew Coward, General Manager, Software-Defined Networking, IBM

“ O-RAN is enabling a shift to an open, intelligent and programmable environment that can open up a new vista on the full potential of mobile services, driving innovative applications that make new revenue streams possible for service providers globally. To realize this potential, Juniper’s RIC has been architected as an open and interoperable platform to support easy integration with RAN automation solutions. Coupling it with IBM’s Cloud Pak® for Network Automation software has the potential to unlock new monetization opportunities for operators.”

– Constantine Polychronopoulos, Group Vice President, 5G & Cloud Networking, Juniper Networks

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

