Juniper Networks Empowers Partners to Elevate their Juniper Success through New Programs in 2023

Juniper Partner Advantage 2023 introduces new Solution Practice Builder framework, new incentives and tools and increased investments to help partners reach new heights

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the next evolution of the global Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) Program. Last year Juniper introduced a new Elite Plus Partner Tier and now Juniper is evolving the JPA with a host of new updates in 2023.

Building on the continued growth of the Elite Plus Partner Program, whose high-performing membership is on target to grow 30%, Juniper is introducing new elements to its broader JPA partner program in 2023 to help partners deliver the most innovative solutions to their customers through managed services. The new JPA structure helps partners build and sustain their Juniper practice, enabling partners to resell Juniper solutions and managed services through a Networking as a Service (NaaS) model. With new design, sales, and marketing tools, partners can develop a tailored plan to increase profitability and drive continuous growth while earning more incentives and rewards. Partners are also empowered to elevate their role faster, raising expectations that the Elite Plus Partner tier will continue to increase in 2023.

“ With 90% of our business through partners, their success is critical to our success. The changes we’ve made to the program for 2023 are built with a partner-first mentality, to make sure we’re delivering the strategy, investments and tools needed to grow their businesses,” said Gordon Mackintosh, Group Vice President of Global Channel & Virtual Sales at Juniper Networks. “ We believe that the combination of our best-in-class partner programs combined with the most innovative products in the market gives us the strongest offering for partners in the industry.”

Additional 2023 program highlights include:

Elite Plus: This year, the company is adding additional support for its most dedicated partners, including new ROI modeling, simplified MOU processes and new rewards to help drive growth.

Expanded Champions Program: The Juniper Champions program, relaunched in 2022, grew from 800 to 2,300 Champions, and will expand to include global partners, marketing partners and Juniper distributors, to deliver more advantages to a larger partner community in 2023.

New Digital Tools: This year Juniper launched the Partner Business Center and Velocity Pricing Tool . Along with PartnerLink, partners can close deals fast, with real-time access to their Juniper team.

Growing Diversity+ Partner Program: The program supports certified diverse partner businesses, growing to 44 partners in a 6-month period, and expanding in 2023.

“ With resources like the new Velocity Pricing Tool, Partner Business Center, and Advantage Insights, our partners will be able to act faster, close deals quicker and compete at a higher level, in 2023,” said Helda Lopes, Vice President of Global Partner Programs & Sales Acceleration. “ Our emphasis on partner success and our willingness to invest in them through new solutions and programs has been key to our growth. Juniper’s roster of distribution partners increased by 18% in 2022, and we only expect that trend to continue in 2023.”

As Juniper continues to grow its partner program, the company is also growing its leadership team to ensure that the company is well-positioned to adapt to the challenges of modern networking and to continue scaling its rapidly growing business. Ben Fallon joins Juniper Networks as VP, Global Partners & Virtual Sales to further align channel partnerships to Juniper’s fast-growing virtual sales motion. He brings to Juniper a breadth of industry knowledge combined with a visionary mindset, having worked in global channels, distribution, EMEA commercial, small business and security sales, and market development.

“ Juniper Networks’ investments in companies like Mist, Apstra and 128 Technologies has positioned us to lead the next generation of enterprise networking. I couldn’t be more enthusiastic to join the team at such an exciting time,” said Fallon.

The program is active today and more information will be shared at Juniper’s annual Partner Executive Summit, 1 February, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. Additional resources can be found on www.juniper.net/partners.

