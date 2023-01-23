Juniper Networks Chosen to Upgrade Virgin Media O2’s Core IP Backbone Network to 800G Readiness

New infrastructure to support superior user experiences and sustainable business growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Virgin Media O2, one of the UK’s largest fixed and mobile service providers with approximately 50 million online media connections, successfully upgraded its IP core backbone network with Juniper – capable of supporting 800G. Virgin Media O2 is investing in sustainable infrastructure for the long term that can support sustained data growth and bandwidth demands. Its investment underpins the rapid introduction of revenue-generating services while delivering significantly-reduced power, cooling and space consumption and costs.

Consistently good user experience is a fundamental benchmark of success. As its 5G and network expansion continues, Virgin Media O2 turned to Juniper to build a network that is 400G-enabled and 800G-ready to create a near future-proofed digital foundation for its customers. Virgin Media O2 selected Juniper as the technology partner for this strategic upgrade for numerous reasons, including its previous track record as a key networking provider for more than ten years with Virgin Media and O2 before their joint venture in 2021. Another significant factor was Juniper’s ability to deliver compelling economics for Virgin Media O2. These include long-term investment protection through continuous custom silicon innovation by keeping pace with market demands, the planned use of automation tools to help reduce operational costs and a favorable Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) with a reduced energy consumption design.

News Highlights

In the past year, Virgin Media O2 has seen 32 percent traffic growth on its mobile network, 16 percent growth in broadband data downloads and a peak traffic load of 22TB, underlining the need for increased data capacity and flexible scalability

Virgin Media O2 has successfully migrated all core traffic in its six backbone locations across the UK with Juniper Networks PTX10008 Packet Transport Routers, which are purpose-built to deliver cloud -optimized network transformation at scale and with operational flexibility

-optimized network transformation at scale and with operational flexibility The modular PTX10008 routers deliver reduced resource consumption as a result of inherently-sustainable design features, including front-to-back cooling, flexible power supplies that can use either high- or low-power modes and high-density port capability that enables optimized throughput in a compact form factor

Scalable, secure 400G capability is achieved through ultra-high port density, native inline MACSec encryption on all ports, coupled with the latest generation of ASIC innovation that powers a range of line cards

PTX10008 routers support 400G coherent optical transceivers (400G ZR and ZR+) without any density loss today, and are 800G-capable with upgradeability to 800G in the future with silicon innovation and easily-exchanged line cards in the chassis

Virgin Media O2’s infrastructure will be underpinned by Juniper’s single operating system, Junos® OS Evolved. This will provide ongoing continuity for streamlined operations.

Supporting Quotes

“Virgin Media O2’s stated ambition is to ‘upgrade the UK’, providing fast, seamless broadband access and mobile services to as many homes and businesses as possible. This calls for responsible, strategic innovation and investment to create an agile network infrastructure that can simultaneously scale in step with our business, be mindful of resource consumption and deliver an extended lifecycle that protects our investment. Juniper is a long-standing technology partner, so it is very reassuring that it has the same vision for sustainable growth, user experience and the fundamental importance of digital enablement in our communities and economy.”

– Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer, Virgin Media O2

“Service providers face a complex set of technical and commercial challenges that can be contradictory, even intractable—and likely only to multiply in the future—without the right approach. Virgin Media O2 has chosen to leverage silicon, software and automation innovation from Juniper that can turn complexity on its head to deliver a simplified, more reliable and more sustainable network foundation for its business. This means the company can embrace and accelerate growth and service evolution, safe in the knowledge that its millions of users will continue to be able to enjoy the best digital experiences going forward, whatever demands the future may bring.”

– Raj Yavatkar, Chief Technology Officer, Juniper Networks

