Jump Releases 2026 Financial Advisor Insights Report on the Drivers of Advisor Effectiveness

First-of-its-kind analysis of conversational metadata uncovers how sentiment, advisor emotional intelligence and communication dynamics directly shape client behavior and financial outcomes

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#acquisition--Jump, the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for financial advisors and other financial services providers, today released its 2026 Financial Advisor Insights Report, a landmark analysis of anonymized meeting data conducted across the U.S. between November 2024 and October 2025. The report reveals, for the first time at scale, how advisors’ language and actions during client conversations directly shapes client behavior.

Jump’s proprietary AI Meeting Intelligence engine drives the analysis behind this report by transforming unstructured advisor-client conversations into actionable insights. Unlike traditional analytics that rely on basic metrics like meeting volume or duration, Jump delves deeper – capturing client sentiment, fears, life events, key discussion topics, objections and advisor behaviors within the conversation context. These powerful insights aren’t just for this report – they’re accessible to advisors and firms through their own Jump accounts. With customizable dashboards and exclusive tools, advisors can track trending topics, monitor shifts in client behavior and identify conversational patterns linked to stronger engagement and better outcomes – bringing meaningful intelligence directly into the moments that shape advisor performance.

“Jump’s original goal was to reduce meeting administration time by 90 percent while elevating both the advisor and client experience. To a large degree, that has been achieved – advisors are saving two to three hours per day,” said Parker Ence, chief executive officer of Jump. ”This is massive progress, but the next step is just as exciting. We are delivering AI-powered insights to help advisors convert more clients, grow managed assets faster and most importantly, better help clients achieve their goals through higher impact interactions.”

Data analyzed for the report was based on metadata and contained no client or advisor PII or confidential information. Among the report's key findings:

Client Sentiment Index™ (CSI), a predicting measure of consumer behavior, reliably estimates planning follow-through, investment acceptance and product adoption

Advisors in the top tier of emotional intelligence, as measured by Jump's proprietary Advisor Emotional Intelligence Score™, tend to drive the largest positive sentiment shifts — and better commercial outcomes

AI-powered conversational intelligence have the potential to forecast macroeconomic signals, including U.S. housing inventory, with a one-month lead

Statistically validated communication playbooks increase acceptance of complex recommendations, including annuities, by more than 20 percent

“We’re seeing a clear shift from AI as a tool for saving time to AI as a tool for improving performance,” said Liam Hanlon, head of insights at Jump. “Almost 25,000 advisors have adopted Jump in just over two years because of the efficiency it delivers. Now firms are focused on what comes next: translating that efficiency into better engagement, stronger decision-making and more reliable follow-through. Conversational intelligence gives them a way to measure that impact with evidence rather than intuition.”

The 2026 Financial Advisor Insights Report is available to download here.

About Jump

Jump is the leading AI assistant and intelligence engine built for financial advisors and other financial services professionals. Founded in 2023, it delivers 20+ AI-powered features that reduce busywork—automating meeting prep, note-taking, recaps, follow-ups and CRM updates—and surfaces growth insights, while embedding industry-leading compliance. With 23,000+ advisors on the platform and top advisor satisfaction ratings (including #1 in advisor satisfaction and adoption according to the 2025 T3/Inside Information Software Survey and 2025 Kitces Report On Financial Advisor Technology Use), Jump is the category leader in advisor-AI.

Deeply integrated, fully customizable and built with compliance at its core, Jump empowers firms to elevate the advisor-client experience in the age of AI, without compromising regulatory rigor. Learn more at jump.ai.

Media Contacts

StreetCred PR

Jump@streetcredpr.com

Audrey Clay

Audrey@streetcredpr.com

865-253-6082

Jason Lahita

Jason@streetcredpr.com

973-460-7837