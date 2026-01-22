Jump and Focus Financial Partners Launch Partnership to Elevate Advisor and Business Manager Productivity Through Power of AI

Partnership delivers structured meeting data, AI-powered workflows and operational efficiencies to Focus firms

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jump, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for financial advisors and other financial services providers, today announced a strategic partnership with Focus Financial Partners (‘Focus’), an interdependent partnership of wealth management, business management and related financial services firms that collectively advise more than $500 billion in assets. The collaboration empowers Focus’s business divisions to streamline meeting workflows, turn client conversations into actionable insights and accelerate their use of AI-driven productivity tools.

The partnership delivers immediate, high-impact value to Focus's advisory teams by reducing administrative burden and freeing up more time for meaningful client work. Jump’s ability to integrate directly with CRM and other wealth tech tools should reduce meeting prep time, improve data quality and support more automated workflows.

“Partnering with Focus is a powerful validation of our shared vision for the future of advisor intelligence,” said Parker Ence, chief executive officer and co-founder of Jump. “Together, we’re transforming meeting dialogue into structured, system-ready data that we are confident will expand advisor capacity, strengthen client relationships and drive smarter, more informed decisions across firms.”

Through this partnership, Focus’s advisory teams can:

Spend more time with clients by reducing post-meeting administrative work

Turn conversations into clear next steps without manual note taking or data entry

Improve the consistency of client information across their teams

Rely on smoother, more organized workflows that cut down on tool -hopping

“At Focus, our mission centers around clients and equipping our advisory teams with the capabilities and resources to deliver exceptional service to them,” said Mark Israel, chief technology officer at Focus. “We believe our partnership with Jump will help our advisory teams spend more time providing quality advice to their clients, strengthen client relationships and allow our team to scale while providing a customized, holistic wealth offering to clients. At the end of the day, it’s about delivering an elevated and more personalized experience for clients and the tools that help us get there.”

This announcement follows a year of significant momentum for Jump, including surpassing 20,000 advisors on its platform and securing notable partnerships with Osaic, LPL Financial, Cetera, eMoney, RightCapital and others—further advancing its mission to shape the future of advisor intelligence.

The partnership with Jump underscores Focus’s commitment to equipping its business divisions with technology that meaningfully improves efficiency and client service and sets a new expectation for what leading RIAs offer their advisors.

To learn more about how Jump can benefit your firm, visit jump.ai.

About Jump

Jump is the leading AI assistant and intelligence engine built for financial advisors and other financial services professionals. Founded in 2022, it delivers 20+ AI-powered features that reduce busywork—automating meeting prep, note-taking, recaps, follow-ups and CRM updates—and surfaces growth insights, while embedding industry-leading compliance. With 21,000+ advisors on the platform and top advisor satisfaction ratings (including #1 in advisor satisfaction and adoption), Jump is the category leader in advisor-AI.

Deeply integrated, fully customizable and designed for scaling smarter, Jump empowers firms to elevate the advisor-client experience in the age of AI. Learn more at jump.ai.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus is an interdependent partnership of wealth management, business management, and related financial services firms, rooted in a client-first approach and powered by the collective energy and capabilities of its many advisors and professionals. The Focus partnership includes firms operated under the Focus Partners brand that reflect the company’s key business units. Through a blend of innovative solutions, strong capital backing, and deep business expertise, Focus empowers its firms to achieve their business objectives by helping them better serve their clients and advisors. Discover more about how Focus is evolving the wealth and business management landscape by visiting www.focusfinancialpartners.com or by following the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

StreetCred PR

Jump@streetcredpr.com

Audrey Love Clay

Audrey@streetcredpr.com

865-253-6082

Jason Lahita

Jason@streetcredpr.com

973-460-7837