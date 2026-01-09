Jumio Appoints Bala Kumar as President and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Planned leadership transition ensures continuity and execution of Jumio’s vision, reinforcing product-led innovation and customer value

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation, and data-driven insights, today announced that Bala Kumar has been appointed president and interim chief executive officer. Kumar succeeds Robert Prigge, who is departing after nearly a decade of leadership and a period of meaningful growth and progress for the company.

This leadership transition reflects a deliberate and planned evolution, ensuring continuity of execution and leadership as the company prepares for its next phase of expansion in a rapidly evolving market.

Kumar joined Jumio in 2021 and most recently served as chief product and technology officer. In this role, he has expanded Jumio from a single-product offering into a diversified portfolio of identity intelligence solutions aligned with the evolving needs of customers and the broader identity verification and biometrics market. Kumar will continue to oversee the company’s product vision and innovation.

“This transition reflects the strength of our leadership bench and the company’s focus on disciplined execution,” said Ben Cukier, co-chairman of Jumio’s board of directors. “With deep institutional knowledge and a proven track record of delivering results, Bala is exceptionally well-positioned to lead the company with full authority during this period while we conduct a thoughtful search for a CEO to fuel the next phase of Jumio’s growth.”

“I am honored to step into this role,” Kumar said. “We have a strong foundation, a clear strategy, and an incredibly talented team. My focus is on executing our strategy in service of our customers and Jumio’s core mission: eradicating identity theft while enabling trusted, low-friction digital interactions for consumers and businesses both now and in the future.”

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful automated technology including biometric screening, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps to fight fraud and financial crime, onboard customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

